COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A few cicadas are emerging at an Ohio park, but turn around and tunnel down until conditions are right for Brood X. “Our first one came out Friday, just one, and it was up near the nature center,” said Chrissy Hoff, Senior Naturalist at Highbanks Metro Park. “The rest of these have not come out.” She knows this because “…there are no cicada exoskeletons along the tree, so we expect that in the next two weeks.”