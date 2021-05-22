Counting On Claire Duggar Shares Beautiful Wedding Venue Photos

Since Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey tied the knot a few months ago, they have been sharing all kinds of photos from their special day. Fans are loving getting to be a part of their wedding day, even if they couldn’t be there or see it on TV. It’s unclear if the wedding will be featured on an upcoming season of Counting On. At this point, there hasn’t been any news about the show being renewed. The family did hire a videographer for the special day, but the full video hasn’t been released yet.