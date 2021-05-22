The SAPD arrested eight suspects involved in the possession and distribution of child porn
After receiving multiple tips about several suspects allegedly engaged in the possession and/or distribution of child pornography, Santa Ana Police Department (SAPD) civilian investigator launches a month’s-long investigation. As part of the Department’s commitment and participation in the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, SAPD investigator authored over 70 search warrants and culminated this long-term investigation with the service of 11 residential search warrants throughout the city.newsantaana.com