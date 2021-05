(BPT) - May is National Water Safety Month, and as we gear up for an unforgettable summer and head out to the pool, safety should remain top of mind for families. According to a recent consumer survey from Leslie’s, the world’s largest pool and spa retailer, almost half (47%) of respondents underestimate how many drownings take place each year — an average of about 10 unintentional drowning deaths occurring per day, according to the CDC. However, pool owners and parents can play a key role in protecting their family and friends this year in and around the pool. Familiarize yourself with the following pool safety tips to prioritize everyone’s well-being this summer.