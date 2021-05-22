newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Museum of Family Prayer returns Mary Garden contest

By Staff Report
yoursun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH EASTON, Mass. — The Museum of Family Prayer has set up its second Mary Garden Contest which honors Earth Day and the beginning of spring, dedicated to the work of Patrick Peyton. The concept is to find the best Marian Gardens which, in turn, can have a chance to...

www.yoursun.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Garden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day#Flowers#Design#Fun Home#Mass#Prayer Spaces#Marian Gardens#North Easton#Prizes#Spring#Porches#Love#Entries#Winners#Apartments#Pictures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Los Altos, CAlosaltosonline.com

Museum hosts ‘Gardening with Native Plants’

The Los Altos History Museum is teaming up with Grassroots Ecology to offer the free program “Gardening with Native Plants” 5-6:30 p.m. May 26 via Zoom. Habitat restoration expert Deanna Giuliano from Grassroots Ecology will share tips on how to choose native plants and what to grow to attract insects, birds and other wildlife. She will discuss what grows locally and describe the natives that would thrive in specific habitats.
Vero Beach, FLveronews.com

McKee Botanical Garden to participate in Blue Star Museum Program

MCKEE BOTANICAL GARDEN TO PARTICIPATE IN BLUE STAR MUSEUM PROGRAM. McKee Botanical Garden will offer free admission to military personnel and their families this summer. [VERO BEACH, FL – MAY 11, 2021] – McKee Botanical Garden announces it will join museums nationwide in participating in the Blue Star Museums Program. This program provides free admission to our nation’s active-duty military personnel and their families this summer. The 2021 program launches on Saturday, May 15, 2021, Armed Forces Day, and will end on Sunday, September 5, 2021. Military can find the list of participating museums at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.
The Woodlands, TXhellowoodlands.com

Woodlands Christian Families gather for National Day of Prayer

THE WOODLANDS, TX – On Thursday, May 6, The Woodlands Christian Academy joined the nation to celebrate the 2021 National Day of Prayer. National Day of Prayer exists to mobilize unified public prayer for America. This gathering was one of very few on-campus events that allowed for parents and guests to safely visit campus in the wake of COVID-19.
Bellingham, WAKGMI

Whatcom Museum History Sunset Cruises Return

After last year’s season was cancelled due to COVID, the Whatcom Museum is bringing back the annual History Sunset Cruises. Partnering with San Juan Cruises, the weekly outings will take place on Tuesdays, July 13th-August 31st from 6:30 to 8:30pm. The popular summer cruises take locals and visitors aboard the...
Woodbury, CTRegister Citizen

Woodbury's Glebe House Museum holding Wine & Roses Garden Party

WOODBURY — The Glebe House Museum’s festive Wine & Roses Garden Party will be held in the Gertrude Jekyll Garden on Hollow Road in Woodbury from 6-8 p.m. June 5. “Surrounded by bursts of summer flowers in the garden, guests can sample Gertrude’s Garden, a white wine named for GertrudeJekyll and bottled by Walker Road Vineyards in Woodbury,” event organizers said in a statement.
Gardeningmomtrends.com

Family Gardening Projects

Nothing beats playing in the dirt with your kids and now is the time to plan a family garden project. We've got some green gardening ideas that bring both city and country kids outside to learn about the earth, and have some fun. Four Garden Projects for Kids. Savvy moms...
Museumscolumbusnews-report.com

Museum staff enjoys return of visitors

It is time to celebrate. We made it through April and did not have to put the closed sign back on the door. It is really great getting to have visitors once again. I will admit we all look like we are the masked bandits. This is just fine as I enjoy seeing the different masks. There is no shortage of masks because the last report I got from our mask making friend she has gone past the 4,100…
Houston, TXABC13 Houston

Moody Gardens offers Family Fun for everyone!

Houston offers countless unique Events, Hot Spots, and Places to be, each and every day! In order to bring you updates on our city's exciting activities, as they are happening, ABC13 is going LIVE ON LOCATION! In our May 21 segment, we will be Live with Moody Gardens to see what family fun they have in store for you this season. See how this Gulf Coast favorite is your one-stop destination for a weekend getaway! Take an inside look at the awesome attractions Moody Gardens offers. As always, enjoy the Rainforest and Aquarium Pyramids, MG3D Theater and 4D Theaters, Discovery Museum, 20,000 Leagues Interactive Adventure, the Colonel Paddlewheel Boat, and much more! Whether its a quick day trip or a weekend staycation, there is something for everyone to enjoy! Learn about awesome packages and value days that will save you money as you plan your family's next adventure!
Delray Beach, FLpalmbeachillustrated.com

See the Light at Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens

The search for meaning is a never-ending journey through life’s peaks and valleys. To honor this, the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach will present “Painting Enlightenment: Experiencing Wisdom and Compassion through Art and Science,” featuring the work of Japanese scientist-turned-artist Iwasaki Tsuneo, through September 19. The late research biologist’s deceptively minimal paintings encourage viewers to reflect upon the interconnectedness of the universe, pinpointing the intersection between scientific phenomena and Buddhist principles. During his life, Iwasaki used his art as an expansion of his devotional practice of shyakyo—the reverent act of hand-copying sacred Buddhist texts—and drew on characters from the Heart Sutra. He interpreted this inspiration in imaginative ways, giving it new life as the glow around a flame, a DNA helix, lightning bolts striking an expanse, and more.
Religioninsidehalton.com

Prayer To The Blessed Virgin Mary

Oh most beautiful flower of Mt. Carmel, fruit for vine, splendour of Heaven, blessed Mother of the Son of God, Immaculate Virgin, assist me in my necessity. Oh Star of the Sea, help and show me herein, you are my Mother. Oh Holy Mary Mother of God, Queen of Heaven and Earth, I humbly beseech you from the bottom of my heart to succor me in my necessity (make request). There are none other that can withstand your power. Oh Mary conceived without sin, pray for us who have recourse to thee (three times). Holy Mary I place this cause in your hands (three times). Say this prayer for three consecutive days. You must publish and it will be granted. Thank you to the Blessed Virgin Mary and the Sacred Heart of Jesus.
Religionnortheastnews.net

St. Anthony breaks ground on new prayer garden

St. Anthony Parish at 309 Benton Blvd. broke ground on the morning of Friday, May 14, on its much anticipated prayer garden. The parish has been working toward a prayer garden since before the pandemic began. “We were thinking to beautify this space, but also to have a meaningful place...
New Orleans, LAoffbeat.com

Secret Gardens of the French Quarter Tour Returns

Curious visitors can have a look at secret gardens of the French Quarter. For decades, visitors and locals alike have flocked to the Vieux Carre to discover magnificent private gardens and courtyards not generally accessible to the public. French Quarter homeowners are collaborating with Patio Planters to open eight gardens...
North Kingstown, RImybackyardnews.com

WICKFORD ART MUSEUM: THE FESTIVAL RETURNS

Produced by the Wickford Art Association, the festival returns with 180 artists. North Kingstown (RI) – The Wickford Art Association is pleased to announce this year’s artist line up for the much anticipated return of the annual Wickford Art Festival which is set to take place Saturday, July 10 and Sunday, July 11. After being cancelled for the first time in 57 years due to COVID-19, the festival is back this summer but in a new location at Wilson Park within Wickford Village and will host 180 fine artists. The event is free and open to the public from 10am-5pm both days.
Museumstimesvirginian.com

Civil War Museum offering free summer admission for military and their families

The American Civil War Museum announces it will join museums nationwide in the Blue Star Museums initiative, a program that provides free admission to currently-serving U.S. military personnel and their families this summer. The 2021 program will begin on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 15, and end on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6.
Wichita Falls, TXnewschannel6now.com

MSU State Art Museum hosts ‘Family Fun Day’

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Art Museum at Midwestern State University hosted it’s first annual ‘Family Day’ for families to bring their children out to express their love for art. Families in the armed forces were also being celebrated during this family day. There were lots of...
Musicrestorationnewsmedia.com

Sunday in the Rose Garden returns this weekend

Wilson Rose Garden officials plan to bring back a nearly 20-year-old tradition in May. The garden’s board has set Sunday in the Rose Garden for Sunday, May 16, from 2-4 p.m., barring a surge in COVID-19 numbers or, more likely, rain. The free event will include music, rose-pruning demonstrations, door...
rochestermedia.com

Adult Garden Series at the Rochester Hills Museum at Van Hoosen Farm

Bring a chair and enjoy a morning presentation by the Rochester Garden Club. This devoted volunteer organization has a plethora of local plant knowledge to share. Programs will be held in the Children’s Garden. In case of bad weather programs move indoors. No pre-registration required. The series runs on the following dates from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The Adult Garden Series programs are free – donations are accepted.
Museumskidsinmuseums.org.uk

10 Best Museums for Kids – as chosen by families!

These venues all have the thumbs up from children and their parents, who voted them winners of our annual Family Friendly Museum Award – the only museum award decided by families!. Whether you like science, art, sport or history, there’s something for everyone at these hands-on, educational venues. With winners...