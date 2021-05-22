newsbreak-logo
Contra Costa County, CA

Harriette Cole: My friends make me feel bad about my job

By Harriette Cole
East Bay Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEAR HARRIETTE: My friends keep making me feel bad about how little money I make at my job. I’ve been working at a law firm for the past seven months as a paralegal assistant. My job is extremely demanding, but it’s the perfect opportunity for me, seeing as I plan on being an entertainment lawyer.

