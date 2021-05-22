newsbreak-logo
The 'gaffe machine' gets a tuneup: Joe Biden stays surprisingly on message as president

By Michael Collins, USA TODAY
msn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – Joe Biden was four months away from declaring his candidacy for president when an interviewer asked him about his well-documented history of saying precisely the wrong thing at precisely the wrong time – a potentially fatal flaw in a protracted presidential race. “I am a gaffe machine,” Biden...

Presidential ElectionFOX Carolina

GOP senators ready $1T infrastructure counteroffer to Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans are reviving negotiations over President Joe Biden's sweeping investment plan. On Tuesday, they prepared a $1 trillion infrastructure proposal that would be funded with COVID-19 relief money as a counteroffer to the White House ahead of a Memorial Day deadline toward a bipartisan deal. White...
Presidential ElectionCourthouse News Service

Poll Finds Republicans Not Done With Trump Yet

(CN) — As Republicans look to the future of their party, most remain very much behind the ideas advanced by former President Donald Trump –– and have not ruled out supporting him if he makes another run at the White House. A Quinnipiac University Poll released Wednesday found an overwhelming...
Presidential ElectionThe Christian Science Monitor

As crises recede, Biden’s agenda faces uphill climb

Around the country, the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions has almost led to peals of “Happy Days Are Here Again.” But the subsiding of the pandemic, while welcome, may also have dampened the sense of urgency around President Joe Biden’s agenda, especially the now-reduced $1.7 trillion American Jobs Plan – an infrastructure bill loaded with liberal Democratic priorities.
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Letter: Editorial cartoons show disdain for President Joe Biden

Each morning, of late, when I turn to the editorial page of the World, I am usually confronted with thoughtful, insightful op-eds and letters from diverse points of view. Not so with the daily editorial cartoons, which seem to take misinformation about and disdain for President Joe Biden to new lows.
Presidential Electionwhitehousedossier.com

Majority of Republicans believe Trump won the 2020 election

A majority of Republicans still believe Donald Trump won the 2020 U.S. presidential election and blame his loss to Joe Biden on illegal voting, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. The May 17-19 national poll found that 53% of Republicans believe Trump, their party’s nominee, is the “true president”...
Houston, TXHouston Press

If They “Prove” Biden Cheated, He’d Still Be President

I’ve never been particularly worried about the audit happening in Arizona helmed by the Cyber Ninjas. After multiple, real audits of the ballots by reputable government sources, there are only two possibilities. One, Cyber Ninjas would do the job right and prove the election was legit or two, they would so ineptly try and present some sort of moon logic that any reasonable checking of their work would make the whole thing fall apart. As they increasingly get dragged for stupid things like looking for bamboo in the paper because China flew in a bunch of fake ballots in the night, the latter is a near certainty.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Jim Jordan sounds off on Biden's 'America last' policy

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows slam President Biden's job performance both domestically and abroad on "Hannity." JIM JORDAN: It’s also an American strength agenda to project strength around the world and not this weakness that our enemies see. You talked about what took place in Anchorage two months ago where the treatment that Secretary Blinken got from Chinese counterpart, that would never happen to Mike Pompeo in the Trump Administration. Then you put everything with it, Sean, the lack of respect from our adversaries coupled with the crisis on the border with inflation. Sean, lumbers up, aluminum's up, steel is up, the price of gas, the price of eggs, the price of milk, the price of everything you can think of, the price is up. Americans sense that and they also see just the chaos surrounding Biden and they also understand that their taxes are going up and more spending is coming. That's what they fear so let’s get back to America first and projecting strength around the world to our adversaries.
Politicsfloridapolitics.com

‘America’s Governor’ Ron DeSantis says Big Tech does Joe Biden’s bidding

DeSantis said Big Tech was in bed with the 'Absentee President.'. The evolution of Ron DeSantis from Freedom Caucus Congressman to frontline national conservative continues apace, with victory laps for bills he got passed becoming routine on national outlets. Monday’s edition offered national promotion for the morning signing of legislation...
Presidential Electionprescottenews.com

Opinion: Joe Biden is Jimmy Carter 2.0

Many expected Joe Biden’s Presidency to be the third term of Barack Obama. Certainly, Biden has peppered his administration with veterans of the Obama years. But on policy, the Biden administration looks increasingly like a replay of the four years of the Jimmy Carter presidency. A combination of “Groundhog Day” and a Seinfeld episode with “no learning.”
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Salon

Joe Biden and the theater of bipartisanship: Democrats know GOP will never negotiate in good faith

Joe Biden, Mitch McConnell, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema﻿﻿ (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) As part of their apparent mission to cause progressives to die from "I told you so" strokes, Politico ran this headline Monday evening: "'Time to move on': Infrastructure talks near collapse: Republicans have soured on negotiations while progressives push to move forward without the GOP."