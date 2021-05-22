newsbreak-logo
D-Y district gets new Mattacheese principal, assistant superintendent

capecodtimes.com
 4 days ago

The Dennis-Yarmouth Regional School Committee elevated two administrators to key district positions this week. Michael Bovino, longtime educator in the Dennis-Yarmouth Regional School District, was appointed principal of Mattacheese Middle School in West Yarmouth. Maria Lopes, the district's pupil services director for the past four years, was appointed to the newly created position of Assistant Superintendent for Student Services.

