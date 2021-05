Sugar: we wish we could quit you. But if there’s one vice that’s proving the hardest to kick, it’s the sweet stuff. From topping breakfast cereals or in cups of coffee in the morning, right through to a sweet treat after dinner; unfortunately for our teeth, it tends to make an appearance in most meals during the day.However, with schemes such as the soft drink sugar tax, the trickle down effect is that we all know now we also need to cut back on the amount of sugar – especially white cane sugar – in our diets. If only it didn’t...