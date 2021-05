Skepta is one of the biggest artists out in the UK right now and as a result, he has been able to get some pretty big endorsement deals. One of those deals is with the likes of Nike and he has already come out with some dope Nike Shox models. Just last month, he got his very own Nike Air Max Tailwind V in a smooth blue color scheme, and now, he is getting yet another Air Max Tailwind V although, this time around, the shoe is going to be coming out in a “Bloody Chrome” model.