newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT ‘Psychic Blue’ Official Images

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Brand continues to build on the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT releases and one of the next to drop comes highlighted in ‘Psychic Blue.’. Looking closer, this variation of the Air Jordan 1 comes dressed in a Psychic Blue, Black, Sesame, and White color combination. Constructed with leather and textile on the upper while we have a padded collar. Blue adorns the panel, tongue label, toe, and collar while Black mesh appears through the cut-out Swoosh. Other details include Sesame on the overlays, a White midsole, and a translucent outsole.

www.sneakerfiles.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cmft
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jordan Brand#Release Details#Psychic Blue#Sesame#Nike Com#Color#White Color Combination#Collar#Releases#Tongue Label#Select Retailers#Ct0979 400 Price#Retail Price
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
Beauty & Fashionkicksonfire.com

Buy the Air Jordan 13 Red Flint Right Here

With summer right around the corner, the standout Air Jordan 13 “Red Flint” has finally made its debut, which is essentially a perfect pair for the warm months ahead. Compared to last year’s Air Jordan 13 “Flint,” the only distinct difference for this edition is bright red adorning its signature 3M quilted mesh uppers, inner lining, and branded markings.
ApparelWired UK

Nike’s concept Air Jordan 3 RTNA puts butterfly tech on your feet

The Shirley Sherwood Gallery of Botanical Art is just about the last place you’d expect to see a pair of concept Air Jordans. And yet there they are in a glass case, where they’ll sit all summer, just down Camellia Walk and not far from the Rose Garden and Waterlily House in Kew Gardens.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 13 “Red Flint” Releases Tomorrow

This week is all about Travis Scott. And with his Air Jordan 6 “British Khaki” having released today, it’s all anyone can really talk about. But if you’re hoping to remedy that non-buyer’s remorse, the Air Jordan 13 Red Flint releases tomorrow. Dropping at the tail end of an already...
NBAabc7ny.com

Blake Griffin debuts "McLovin"-themed Air Jordans

Along the French Riviera in Monaco during the summer of 2019, Blake Griffin and the entire Jordan Brand roster of athletes, designers and execs gathered for their annual extravagant team trip, a longtime bonding tradition led by Michael Jordan. Some 5,500 miles away from their usual Beaverton, Oregon, product meeting...
Apparelkicksonfire.com

This Air Jordan 1 Mid Features a Unique Detail

The abundance of Air Jordan 1 Mids only indicates that the majority of the public appreciate the style, and it’s now introduced in an upcoming colorway that is punctuated with a unique feature. Sporting the popular “Black Toe” theme, the model’s leather construction is highlighted with a multicolored heat-reactive overlay across its heel, ankle flap, and tongue label. Finally, crisp white midsole and black rubber outsole solidifies the profile.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

The Air Jordan 11 Low Legend Blue Arrives In A Week

Making its long-awaited return next week, here are beauty shots of the Air Jordan 11 Low Legend Blue. The Air Jordan 11 Low Legend Blue looks essentially identical to the 2014 release except now in a low top construction. The shoe comes covered in a white leather build on the upper with a nylon mesh tongue and matching patent leather mudguard wrapping around the entire shoe. Additional details include a black inner liner, white “23” branding on the insoles and heel, a white midsole, and Legend Blue detailing on the tongue and icy outsoles, along with the signature carbon fiber plate.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Official Images: Nike Air Max 96 II QS Beach

A “Beach” iteration of the Nike Air Max 96 II QS has surfaced. A brand new colorway of the model, official images of the Nike Air Max 96 II QS Beach show that it comes dressed in a Beach, University Gold, and Blue Void color scheme. Design details include the use of denim twill, chenille Swooshes, a nylon base, corduroy at the heel, and a soft terry-like lining. Completing the look is the modified “AIR Max” tongue logo and the branded insoles atop a White midsole and Gum rubber outsole.
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 KO "Chicago" Offers Unique Opportunity For Collectors

Jumpman has a ton of great shoes coming out this year and at times, it can be hard to keep track of all of the releases. It's easy to miss out on a shoe you really want, but thankfully, eBay has you covered. For those who might be concerned about where the shoes are coming from, eBay has its very own Authenticity Guarantee which ensures all eligible sneakers are thoroughly inspected by third-party authenticators at Sneaker Con. They authenticate every shoe before it's shipped out to the buyers. If you are a seller, eBay makes things especially easy thanks to their policy that sees no seller fees on shoes over $100 USD.
ApparelSneaker Freaker

Rumoured: An Air Jordan 1 KO ‘Storm Blue’ is Brewing

Jordan Brand seem to be cooling on the Air Jordan 1 colourways, but that’s opened up an opportunity to revive the popular KO version of the iconic silhouette. Following on from the recent release of the ,KO in ‘Chicago’, the Jumpman looks set to deliver another knockout punch in the form of a ‘Storm Blue’ colourway. Recent leaked shots and mock-ups (courtesy of House of Heat) give a taste of what we can expect.
Apparelnicekicks.com

Jordan Brand Set To Bring A Bright Yellow Air Jordan 1 Low This Year

With the summer months quickly approaching, Jordan Brand is set to drop a sunny, bright yellow Air Jordan 1 Low. Much like the latest Air Jordan 1 Low, this take also brings in summer-ready color hues. While not as customary to see vibrant colors within their lineup, this iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Low opts for an eye-popping monochromatic look. Constructed with a leather upper, this Air Jordan 1 Low stays true to its appearance; its contrast derives from only different shades of Yellow and Gold overlaying panels throughout the model. Its overarching color scheme is subtly complimented as it sits atop a white midsole.
ApparelSneakerFiles

This Air Jordan 1 Low Features Corduroy and Suede

Jordan Brand looks to construct the classic Air Jordan 1 model with new materials for the warmer months. Next, we have the Air Jordan 1 Low that will feature corduroy and suede. This low-top Air Jordan 1 features corduroy on the panels done in a hue of White with lines...
Apparelkicksonfire.com

First Look: Air Jordan 13 Dark Powder Blue

We finally get a first look at the forthcoming Air Jordan 13 Dark Powder Blue. Part of Jordan Brand’s Spring/Summer 2021 lineup, this new flavor of the Air Jordan 13 is done in a White, Obsidian, and Dark Powder Blue color scheme. It starts off with a White leather upper...
Apparelsneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Air Jordan 1 “Shadow 2.0”

In the past few years, we’ve seen remasters of some of the most beloved releases, a range soon to include the Air Jordan 1 “Shadow.”. The colorway — aptly dubbed the “Shadow 2.0” — may flip its inspiration’s blocking, but things goes far beyond alternating the black and grey shades herein. Instead, the look is more akin to the “Chicago,” with the titular color dressing throughout the suede toe, eye stay, and counter. The Swoosh follows suit for slight deviation, while the leathers underneath completely darken in full black. Laces, nylon tongues, linings, and the Wings logo dress to match as well, contrasting the true white finish of the midsole below.
Adidaskicksonfire.com

Official Images: adidas Yeezy 500 Taupe Light

Slated to make its debut in about a month, official images of the adidas Yeezy 500 Taupe Light have surfaced. This Taupe Light iteration of the adidas Yeezy 500 opts for a tonal finish as the entire upper is covered in a full Taupe hue. The upper is constructed out of mesh and suede, while the matching rubber sole is equipped with adiprene cushioning technology.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Light and Royal Blue Combine on This Nike Air Zoom Type

Following the “N7” colorway, the Nike Air Zoom Type gets showered in shades of blue for this latest pair. Taking a look at the new model from the Swoosh the sneaker starts off by being covered in a light shade of blue all over the upper in a gridded mesh material which is then joined by a royal blue on the lateral Swooshes, the “N.354” branding on the medial sides and tongues, and on portions of the midsole. A thick midsole with stacked foam at the heel and Zoom Air cushioning at the forefoot round out the look along with black rubber outsoles. If you like the Nike Air Zoom Type you can look for this colorway to release in the near future for $150.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

On-Feet Images of The Union x Air Jordan 4 Taupe Haze

Union will be releasing two more Air Jordan 4 collaborations in 2021 in celebration of their 30th anniversary. Today we bring you some on-feet images of the “Taupe Haze” colorway which sees the silhouette take on a earth-toned hue all over the upper in a combination of suede and mesh all throughout. Turquoise Blue and Dark Iris then appear on the lower eyelets, inner liner, and the heel tabs. Translucent wings once again hit the ankles along with signature Yellow UN/LA lateral tags, and pre-folded tongues which reveal black tongue tags with red Jumpman logos and white “Flight” text underneath. A Sail rubber sole unit down below completes the designs. Early reports suggest that the Union x Air Jordan 4 “Taupe Haze” will release some time in June for $225. Will this be a cop or pass for you? Click and bookmark our official Union x Air Jordan 4 “30th Anniversary” Pack hub page now for everything you need to know about the sneaker and where to buy it online.
Apparelnicekicks.com

The Air Jordan 1 Low Meets A Crater Construction

Nike’s continued sustainability effort “Move to Zero” has hit the Air Jordan 1 Low with its Crater construction. A recycled black mesh constructs the upper with “Shadow” overlays on the mudguard, laces, heel. Nike’s Grind rubber is used on the Swooshes, which uses scrap and manufacturing materials to be repurposed on new sneakers. Blue stitching is overlaid around the internal heel counter with the classic “Wings” logo adorned on the back. A white speckled Crater midsole is utilized with the Grind rubber completing the outsole.
Beauty & Fashionkicksonfire.com

Air Jordan 1 High OG Shadow 2.0 Releasing This Weekend

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Shadow 2.0” is slated to debut this weekend and it’ll be offered in adult and GS sizing only. As its moniker suggests, this style is essentially inspired by the iconic Air Jordan 1 High “Shadow.” Covered in the familiar palette, the sneaker’s leather construction boasts black for its base followed by contrasting grey suede overlays, while white midsoles and black rubber outsoles round out the monochromatic profile.
Lifestylenicekicks.com

This Upcoming Air Jordan 4 Golf Features Apricot Seersucker

Jordan Brand has dropped an array of Air Jordan golf sneakers the past few years and this apricot seersucker colorway of the Jordan IV drops ahead of the 2021 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park next weekend. The upper uses an Apricot Agate seersucker pattern throughout, with sail used on...