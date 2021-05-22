Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT ‘Psychic Blue’ Official Images
Jordan Brand continues to build on the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT releases and one of the next to drop comes highlighted in ‘Psychic Blue.’. Looking closer, this variation of the Air Jordan 1 comes dressed in a Psychic Blue, Black, Sesame, and White color combination. Constructed with leather and textile on the upper while we have a padded collar. Blue adorns the panel, tongue label, toe, and collar while Black mesh appears through the cut-out Swoosh. Other details include Sesame on the overlays, a White midsole, and a translucent outsole.www.sneakerfiles.com