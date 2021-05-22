This Nike Air Force 1 Low Features Pony Hair
The Nike Air Force 1 continues to impress with new color options and materials. Launching soon, Nike has created a new pair that features pony hair. This Nike Air Force 1 Low comes dressed in a Photon Dust and White color combination. Constructed with White tumbled leather on the toe, panels, and eyestay while pony hair adorns the Swoosh and heel overlay. Lastly, White appears on the mesh tongue, laces, liner, insoles, midsole, and rubber outsole.www.sneakerfiles.com