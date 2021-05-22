newsbreak-logo
Ana becomes first named system of 2021 in Atlantic

By Jake Sojda
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubtropical Storm Anna can be seen churning well northeast of Bermuda in this satellite image from Saturday, May 22, 2021. (RAMMB/CIRA) It begins. The official start to hurricane season is more than a week away, but the first named storm of the season formed early Saturday morning as Subtropical Storm Ana took shape over the Atlantic Ocean, east of Bermuda. AccuWeather forecasters had been monitoring an area of low pressure since early in the week and on Saturday, the system organized and was packing sustained winds of 45 mph.

