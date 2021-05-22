newsbreak-logo
Kings Dominion To Reopen After Closing For COVID-19

By Kings Dominion
Bay Net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOSWELL, Va. - Kings Dominion will open to the general public on Saturday, May 22. Soak City water park will open on June 19, and reservations will be required. Daily tickets and 2021 Season Passes are now on sale, and guests can visit the 2021 schedule and calendar for Kings Dominion to plan their visit.

