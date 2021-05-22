Kings Dominion To Reopen After Closing For COVID-19

Come home to this beautifully renovated 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 3030 sq ft two-story home on .80 acres in Hanover County's Creighton Forest Subdivision. Come enjoy this tucked away private setting that is within minutes from everything. Seller has put on a brand new 30 year roof, luxury vinyl flooring throughout the entire first and second floor including stairs and hallways, freshly painted interior, brand new tiled showers, vanities, toilets, and light fixtures. You will get the wow factor as you enter into the updated kitchen with new granite and new appliances. Step into the open concept dining room that is both elegant and inviting. The great room offers a stylish cozy sitting area by the fireplace, an office, huge space for your pool table or mini bar. You will not find a more amazing space to relax and or entertain with skylights and vaulted ceilings. House has a 2 car garage with workshop and pedestrian door, 28X12 deck, fenced back yard, paved driveway, and carport.