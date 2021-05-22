Kings Dominion To Reopen After Closing For COVID-19

This is a RARE opportunity to own a "CASTLE" on 3 acres close-in Hanover County! Unique stately Tudor on a spacious lot with pond close to near West End and Short Pump! Bring your cars! HUGE 4-BAY heated garage with spacious APARTMENT above complete with full bath and kitchenette! Main house also has an attached 2-car garage with walk-up storage, NEW GARAGE DOORS and OPENERS! EXTERIOR of home(cement siding) and Detached garage have been PAINTED! Most of interior has also been FRESHLY PAINTED. The main level features a remarkable 2-story foyer with beautiful wooden turret ceiing, formal dining room, spacious laundry room, kitchen with custom cherry cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and lots of light! The home features a brick fireplace with gas logs, replacement windows, New hot water heater in 2017 and vaulted ceilings in 2 of the 3 bedrooms. NEW exterior doors. Flue, chimney, fireplace, generator, detached garage convey as/is. Award winning Hanover county schools! Kitchen refrigerator, washer/dryer and apartment refrigerator convey as/is. All information deemed accurate but please verify.