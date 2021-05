Two 15-year-olds will be tried as adults in the murder of a young woman who was bringing food to her parents. Que’dyn Growe and Demond Thomas are accused of killing Anita Lrvin-LeViege during an attempted carjacking on January 3, 2021. Newly elected New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams held a press conference Monday afternoon to announce that he would break a campaign promise not to try juveniles in adult criminal court. “My decision to prosecute this murder and armed robbery by juveniles in criminal court is not taken lightly,” Williams said. Williams said that the nature of the crime cannot be ignored and “we must pursue appropriate accountability.”