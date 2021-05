Roosters in Grove City: 11 Health Code Violations

Grove City, Ohio-

Roosters at 1650 Stringtown Road, Grove City had a very bad day when Health Inspectors arrived.

According to their report, Roosters received a total of 11 Health Code Violations.

Here’s a rundown of the official report from the Franklin County Health Department.

3717-1-02.4(B)(1) / PIC: Demonstration of Knowledge - No Critical Violations

Critical PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations. OBSERVED CRITICAL VIOLATIONS DURING INSPECTION. THE PIC DOES NOT DEMONSTRATE KNOWLEDGE OF FOODBORNE DISEASE PREVENTION, APPLICATION OF THE HAZARD ANALYSIS AND CRITICAL CONTROL POINT PRINCIPLES, AND THE REQUIREMENTS OF FOODSERVICE OPERATION OR RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT AT THE TIME OF INSPECTION IN ORDER TO PREVENT UNSAFE EATING CONDITIONS FOR CUSTOMERS BY HAVING CRITICAL VIOLATIONS. ENSURE THAT EMPLOYEES DEMONSTRATE BETTER KNOWLEDGE IN ORDER TO AVOID CRITICAL VIOLATIONS WHICH MAY CAUSE INJURY OR HARM.



3717-1-04.5(A)(1) / Cleanliness of equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils.

Critical Repeat Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. OBSERVED THE FOLLOWING: 1) LETTUCE BITS ON CLEANED AND STORED LETTUCE DICER (CORRECTED) 2) BLACK BUILD-UP ON INTERIOR WALL OF ICE MAKER. ENSURE THAT ALL FOOD-CONTACT SURFACES ARE MAINTAINED CLEAN IN ORDER TO PREVENT FOODBORNE ILLNESSES. PIC HAD LETTUCE DICER CLEANED. ICE IN ICE MAKER SHOULD BE ELIMINATED AND MACHINE CLEANED OUT.



3717-1-03.4(F)(1)(b) / Time/temperature controlled for safety food - cold holding.

Critical Repeat Corrected During Inspection TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. OBSERVED THE FOLLOWING TEMPERATURES OF COLD TCS FOODS: 1) CONTAINER OF DICED TOMATOES IN WALK-IN COOLER AT 46°F THAT HAD BEEN PREPPED 1 DAY AGO 2) HAM IN SANDWICH PREP COOLER AT 47°F 3) CHICKEN AT PREP COOLER BY FRYER AT 50°F ENSURE THAT ALL COLD TCS FOODS ARE MAINTAINED AT 41°F IN ORDER TO PREVENT GROWTH OF HARMFUL PATHOGENS. PIC VOLUNTARILY DISCARDED TOMATOES AND HAM. PIC HAD CHICKEN FRIED IMMEDIATELY.

3717-1-07.1(P) / Personal care items - storage.

Repeat Corrected During Inspection Personal care items stored improperly. OBSERVED THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL ITEMS: 1) PHONE CHARGING ON RACK USED FOR STORING FACILITY FOOD 2) JACKET STORED ON LETTUCE DICER ENSURE THAT EMPLOYEE PERSONAL ITEMS ARE STORED AWAY FROM FOOD, UTENSILS, AND EQUIPMENT IN ORDER TO PREVENT CONTAMINATION. PIC HAD PHONE MOVED TO OFFICE AND JACKET MOVED TO STOREROOM. THE LETTUCE DICER WAS CLEANED.



3717-1-03.2(M) / Wiping cloths - use limitation.

Corrected During Inspection Improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths. OBSERVED WIPING CLOTHS STORED IN QUAT AMMONIA SANITIZER SOLUTION WITH A CONCENTRATION OF 100 PPM. ENSURE THAT WIPING CLOTHS ARE STORED IN QUAT AMMONIA SANITIZER SOLUTIONS WITH A CONCENTRATION OF 200 PPM. EMPLOYEE CORRECTED THIS.



3717-1-04.8(E)(2) / Clean equipment and utensils stored in a self-draining position and covered or inverted.

Corrected During Inspection Clean equipment and utensils not stored in a self-draining position and covered or inverted. OBSERVED ICE BUCKET STORED UPRIGHT ON COUNTER BY ICE MAKER. ENSURE THAT ALL ICE BUCKETS ARE STORED INVERTED TO PREVENT THE ACCUMULATION OF WATER INSIDE OF THE BUCKET. PIC CORRECTED THIS.



3717-1-04.8(A) / Equipment and utensils - air-drying required.

Repeat Corrected During Inspection Equipment and utensils are not being air-dried. OBSERVED WASHED CONTAINERS THAT WERE STACKED AND STORED WITH WATER RESIDUE INSIDE. ENSURE THAT CONTAINERS ARE COMPLETELY AIR DRIED BEFORE STACKING AND STORING TO PREVENT BACTERIAL GROWTH IN WATER. PIC PULLED APART CONTAINERS AND EMPLOYEE CLEANED THESE FOR DRYING.



3717-1-04.5(A)(3) / Cleanliness of nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment.

Repeat Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. OBSERVED THE FOLLOWING: 1) DUST AND BLACK BUILD-UP ON RACKS IN DRY STORAGE 2) BLACK AND WHITE BUILD-UP IN SLIDING DOOR TRACKS OF COOLERS AT BAR (REPEAT) 3) FOOD RESIDUE ON RACKS INSIDE OF WALK-IN COOLER 4) GREASE BUILD-UP ON FIRE-SUPPRESSION SYSTEM IN FUME HOODS OVER COOK LINE ENSURE THAT ALL NONFOOD-CONTACT SURFACES ARE MAINTAINED CLEAN.



3717-1-06.4(H) / Cleaning and maintenance of plumbing fixtures.

Corrected During Inspection Plumbing fixtures unclean. OBSERVED BLACK BUILD-UP INSIDE OF SPRAY HOSE AT WARE WASHING AREA. ENSURE THAT ALL PLUMBING FIXTURES ARE MAINTAINED CLEAN. EMPLOYEE CLEANED SPRAY HOSE.



3717-1-05.4(F)(1) / Outside receptacles - tight-fitting lids

Corrected During Inspection Outdoor refuse containers without tight-fitting lids, doors, or covers. OBSERVED OPEN LID ON DUMPSTER. ENSURE THAT LIDS ARE KEPT CLOSED TO KEEP OUT PESTS. PIC CORRECTED THIS.



3717-1-06.4(B) / Cleaning - frequency and restrictions.

The facility has not maintained clean. OBSERVED THE FOLLOWING: 1) BLACK BUILD-UP ON FLOOR UNDERNEATH LARGE PREP TABLE BETWEEN WARE WASHING AREA AND WALK-IN COOLER 2) DUST BUILD-UP ON FAN VENTS IN KITCHEN 3) FOOD BUILD-UP IN COVING IN FRONT OF WALK-IN FREEZER DOOR ENSURE THAT THESE AREAS ARE CLEANED MORE FREQUENTLY TO PREVENT BUILD-UP.

How do you feel? What do you think?