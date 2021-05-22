newsbreak-logo
Markets

CBDCs may disrupt financial systems: Fitch Ratings

By Steve Kaaru
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the world’s largest credit rating agencies believes that central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) could disrupt the current financial systems. In its latest report, Fitch Ratings looked into how CBDCs could impact the global financial system, including giving governments a new way to track financial data and new financial policy options.

