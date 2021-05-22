CBDCs may disrupt financial systems: Fitch Ratings

This month’s edition kicks off with the big news that Tifin Group has raised $22 million in Series B capital, just off the heels of its acquisition of Totum Risk and MyFinancialAnswers and its sale of 55IP to JP Morgan, in an ongoing effort to acquire smaller AdviserTech companies, add both capital and additional developer resources, and try to incubate them to the next level of success in a world where most AdviserTech solutions start out as undercapitalized “homegrown” solutions from advisers themselves. The real question, though, is whether Tifin envisions packaging its acquisitions together to form a whole that may be worth more than the sum of the parts, or instead will function as an innovation conduit for its investors, which are themselves largely potential strategic acquirers (from Morningstar to Broadridge to JPMorgan). Either way, the emergence of Tifin highlights both the opportunities in AdviserTech for small companies to receive influxes of capital and investment to grow to the next stage, as interest in AdviserTech innovation continues to grow.