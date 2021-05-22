Wolters, Edna M. 1926-2021
Edna Mae Wolters, age 95, of Atchison, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, at Vintage Park in Atchison. Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Benedict Church with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as celebrant. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Benedict Parish, Mount St. Scholastica or Maur Hill-Mount Academy and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.