John David Bone Martin, 73, of Atchison, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at his home with family by his side. Bone was born on June 24, 1947, in Atchison to Carolyn (Ehret) Webb. Bone graduated from Atchison High School, briefly attended the University of Kansas in Lawrence and an Aviation Electronics school in Kansas City. Bone worked as a technician for the Steinlite Labs Corporation in Atchison assembling dielectric grain moisture meters.