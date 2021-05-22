Harris, Aleta R. 1941-2021

To Joseph D. Wolfe all other Defendants and all other concerned persons:. You are notified that a Motion to Extinguish Redemption Rights and Issue Immediate Sheriff’s Deed has been filed in The First Judicial District Court of Atchison County, Kansas by DUAGLO, LLC praying for extinguishment of redemption rights in the property which is the subject of this action and commonly referred to 820 Spruce St., Atchison, Kansas, and you hereby are required to plead to the Motion on or before Monday, May 24, 2021, at 9:00 o’clock a.m. in the court at Atchison, Kansas. If you fail to plead, judgment will be entered upon the Motion.