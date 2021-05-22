newsbreak-logo
Atchison, KS

Harris, Aleta R. 1941-2021

 4 days ago

Aleta Rae Harris, 80 of Atchison, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at her home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday May 25, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison, KS, with Rev. Stephen Lucas officiating. Burial will follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Faith Bible Fellowship Church or American Heart Association and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com.

