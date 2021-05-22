20 Times Meghan Markle's Maternity Style Was On Point

Pregnancy style can sometimes sound like an oxymoron. It’s getting better all the time, sure, but pregnancy is a tough time to try to pull off a strong look. Which is why Meghan Markle’s maternity looks are ones to emulate. During her pregnancy with 2-year-old son Archie, the Duchess of Sussex was hitting those royal functions on a regular basis and always looking not just pulled together but also relaxed. Comfortable in her own skin. She often went with classic looks with a twist that will stand the test of time.