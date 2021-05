The new horror movie Censor is going all in on Video Nastys. In the early 1980's, there was a surge in uncensored low budget horror and exploitation films that were distributed on video cassette. Since these movies were not released theatrically, this allowed them to bypass film classification laws via a loophole. The phrase "Video Nasty" came into being from the National Viewers' and Listeners' Association around this time and became the popular term for this very bloody and raunchy videos. The primary concern was that the films were to blame for a rise in crime and violence at the time. Such movies that were slapped with that label included both iconic and cult films such as The Evil Dead, Basket Case and The Thing.