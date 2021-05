All six grades at Howard Elementary School presented circus acts which tied into the school’s “The Greatest Show on Earth” May Day theme on May 2, 1958. Crowning of Mary Sandra Andrews, seated on her throne in the center, highlights the program led by Ringmaster William Holland. Standing by the queen is the Court of Trumpeter Paul Hass and seated between them is Janice Thompson, flower bearer. Standing to the right of Sandra is Alice Zimmerman, 6th grade teacher. Seated at left and right are the attendants, Sharon Walizer, Vonna Day, Paula Leathers and Anna Lyons.