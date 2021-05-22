David Gray – Skellig

Conan Gray wears Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Photographed by Dillon Matthew in Los Angeles in March 2021. Multimedia art by Annie Myron. When Conan Gray was still a high school senior in Texas, he uploaded a self-produced video for his song “Idle Town” to YouTube, where it quickly went viral. Four years later, he’s a verifiable superstar in the making, with 4.2 million followers on Instagram and monthly listener stats on Spotify that surpass many household names. His song “Heather” has been streamed more than half a billion times on the app, and his debut album Kid Krow (Co-produced by Dan Nigro, who was also Olivia Rodrigo’s main collaborator on Sour) hit its one year anniversary in March. This year, he released the singles, “Overdrive” and “Astronomy”—and yet, there’s still a sense that he’s a tightly held secret amongst Gen Z fans. As part of a larger exploration of Spotify’s emerging Lorem playlist, we spoke with Gray about releasing an album at the start of the pandemic, the importance of authenticity, and “Snurch.”