newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

David Gray – Skellig

By Ben Hogwood
musicomh.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe may be 12 albums into his solo career, but David Gray continues to find ways of challenging and stimulating his art. After changing his equipment for the electronic workings of 2019’s Gold In A Brass Age, Skellig finds him heading in a westerly direction, stripping his songwriting to the bare bones.

www.musicomh.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Birdlife#Textures#Intense Solitude#Newfoundland#Exposed Islands#Beauty#Moments#Nature#Living#Mind#Vocal Harmonies#Rolling News#Monks#Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gold
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Forbes

David Gray On New Album ‘Skellig’ And His Creative Process Amidst Pandemic

Amidst pandemic, art has been in consistent imitation of life, with music in particular taking on new meaning amidst lock down. For British singer songwriter David Gray, the idea behind the 13 tracks that make up his latest studio album Skellig had been kicking around for nearly a decade, with all of the tracks written well in advance of the arrival of COVID.
MusicJanesville Gazette

Album reviews: Tony Joe White, Mdou Moctar, Van Morrison

(Easy Eye Sound, *** 1/2) "Polk Salad Annie" by Elvis, "Rainy Night in Georgia" by Brook Benton, "Steamy Windows" by Tina Turner — Tony Joe White is probably best-known through others' versions of his songs. But the Louisiana-born "Swamp Fox," who died at 75 in 2018, was a mesmerizing performer in his own right.
Musicloudersound.com

71 reasons why 1971 was the greatest year in rock music history

In 2016, author and broadcaster David Hepworth published 1971 – Never a Dull Moment: Rock's Golden Year, a book that made the case for that year being the most important in music's long and illustrious history. 1971 was, said Hepworth, "the most febrile and creative time in the entire history...
Musickmuw.org

Dylan Turns 80 And Anderson Gets An A

We mark Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday with renditions of his songs from Robyn Hitchcock, Built To Spill, Mavis Staples, R.L. Burnside and many others. We celebrate Africa Day with music from Extra Golden, Angelique Kidjo, Fela Kuti, and Peter Gabriel. Wednesday, May 26. Listen for new music from Peter Frampton,...
MusicNo Treble

Janek Gwizdala Releases “Iconic Lines for Bass Guitar”

“Humanity’s stories, traditions, customs, culture, and even our cellular makeup are passed down by genes—small bits of information that have withstood the test of time, which we wouldn’t exist without. From Miles Davis to Michael Brecker, Bill Evans to Brad Mehldau, so exists the art of jazz,” Gwizdala writes. “In each musician’s story, a common string connects the great artists of today directly back through each prior decade, all the way to the 1930s and before. These ‘genes’ have been bestowed through the generations—then molded, expanded upon, reshaped, newly expressed, and personalized by each legendary artist brave enough to carry them forth.”
Musicmetaltalk.net

James Stevenson / New solo album set for July release

James Stevenson is back with his second solo album, ‘The Other Side Of The World,’ set for release through Pink Gun Records on 9 July 2021. The album follows the critically acclaimed ‘Everything’s Getting Closer To Being Over’, which was released five years ago. The title track is about James’...
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Wadada Leo Smith: Trumpet

In a half-century of recording, he has never stopped exploring the parameters of the form and instrument. Listening to composer/trumpeter Wadada Leo Smith is demanding but rewarding. His inspirations are classical in the small 'c' sense: the AACM, Persian music, August Wilson, Stravinsky, spirituals, and so on. Before the masses woke, Smith's music had incorporated political, cultural, spiritual, and environmental awareness. The elder statesman of new music continues his prolific output with TUM Records box sets for the first half of 2021. His Sacred Ceremonies three-disc release features bassist Bill Laswell and the late drummer Milford Graves, in duo and trio combinations. Trumpet, also a three-CD set, is solo Smith.
Musicwmagazine.com

Conan Gray Keeps It Authentic

Conan Gray wears Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Photographed by Dillon Matthew in Los Angeles in March 2021. Multimedia art by Annie Myron. When Conan Gray was still a high school senior in Texas, he uploaded a self-produced video for his song “Idle Town” to YouTube, where it quickly went viral. Four years later, he’s a verifiable superstar in the making, with 4.2 million followers on Instagram and monthly listener stats on Spotify that surpass many household names. His song “Heather” has been streamed more than half a billion times on the app, and his debut album Kid Krow (Co-produced by Dan Nigro, who was also Olivia Rodrigo’s main collaborator on Sour) hit its one year anniversary in March. This year, he released the singles, “Overdrive” and “Astronomy”—and yet, there’s still a sense that he’s a tightly held secret amongst Gen Z fans. As part of a larger exploration of Spotify’s emerging Lorem playlist, we spoke with Gray about releasing an album at the start of the pandemic, the importance of authenticity, and “Snurch.”
Musicallaboutjazz.com

A Different Drummer, Part 3: Pino Basile & Mizuki Wildenhahn

The challenge is to make a cultural evolution that is symbolically very important to me: to try to restore to my land, as a craftsman of sound, a dignity and awareness…. Early on in his career, the late Milford Graves abandoned the snare drum, substituting the resonance of the toms for the snare parts. He believed music of the drum reverberated from within the drummer and the listener without the need for extraneous instrumentation. Tyshawn Sorey's approach to music speaks to contempt for classification. His kit is often a vast collection of tuned and untuned percussion; cymbals, gongs, bells, shakers, and paraphernalia that almost obscure the set's conventional components yet coalesce into an articulate system. The tools of the percussion trade are the least universal in music.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

The Ever-Changingman: 20 Of The Best Paul Weller Songs

We’re celebrating one of the UK’s most consistently creative singer-songwriters and frontmen of the past five decades, with 20 of the best songs in the extraordinary catalog of Paul Weller. Weller, born on May 25, 1958, had already achieved more than most musicians ever do with his two previous bands,...
Music95.5 FM WIFC

Hippie With A Broken Heart

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. How many pop songs have been written about a broken heart? 5000? 10,000? a million?? Is there a deeper vein that a songwriter can tap than his or her own misery after a love affair gone wrong? You wouldn’t think so by the output of such songs in the 1970s. Graham Nash had joined Crosby, Stills and Young in releasing a solo record, Songs For Beginners, after the group splintered in 1970. They had released the iconic “Deja Vu” LP the previous year but could not hold it together.
Musicwmmr.com

Bob Dylan: The Best Versions Of His 80 Best Songs

Bob Dylan: his voice isn’t for everyone, but you can’t deny his songwriting ability. In his six decades of making music, he’s been covered by a huge range of artists, including Jimi Hendrix, Eddie Vedder, Stevie Wonder, Heart with Layne Staley, U2, Elvis Presley, Tim Armstrong of Rancid, Silversun Pickups, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers and many more. There’s a reason why he recently sold his music publishing for a rumored nine-figure deal.
Books & Literaturelargeheartedboy.com

Dmitry Samarov's Playlist for His Novel "Old Style"

In the Book Notes series, authors create and discuss a music playlist that relates in some way to their recently published book. Previous contributors include Jesmyn Ward, Lauren Groff, Bret Easton Ellis, Celeste Ng, T.C. Boyle, Dana Spiotta, Amy Bloom, Aimee Bender, Roxane Gay, and many others. Dmitry Samarov's novel...
Musicaudacy.com

Rostam, TORRES, Joywave

TORRES - "Don't Go Putting Wishes In My Head" Split Single - "(Nothing You Can Do) To End This Love" Jungle Giants - "Treat You Right" Rostam - "From The Back Of A Cab" Chvrches - "He Said She Said" Warpaint - "Lilys" Lydia Ainsworth - "Cosmic Dust" Sam Evian...
EntertainmentBillboard

Paul Weller Scores Sixth Solo U.K. No. 1 With ‘Fat Pop’

The Modfather has clinched another U.K. chart title. Paul Weller earns a sixth solo No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart with Fat Pop (Polydor), which bows at the top spot with 26,005 chart sales, the OCC reports. Of that first week sum, physical copies accounted for more than...
yourfortdodge.com

The Strokes, Stevie Nicks, Royal Blood & more playing 2021 Shaky Knees festival

The Strokes, Stevie Nicks and Royal Blood are among the many artists performing at the 2021 Shaky Knees festival, held October 22-24 in Atlanta. The lineup also includes Portugal. the Man, Alice Cooper, Run the Jewels, St. Vincent, The Hives, Modest Mouse, Phoebe Bridgers, Mammoth WVH, Living Colour, KennyHoopla, Dominic Fike and White Reaper.