'Master Of None' Returns With Mixed Results — And Unanswered Questions

“Master of None” is known for deftly hopping between narratives. One episode may split its focus among an array of New Yorkers whose only bond was going to the same movie, and the next will dial in on a character trying to come out to her family over the course of several Thanksgiving dinners. Season 3 does shift its story while introducing a new central character, but unlike previous entries, it doesn’t move on. Subtitled “Moments in Love,” the truncated, five-episode Season 3 tells the story of Denise (Lena Waithe) and Alicia (Naomi Ackie) as their relationship progresses from domestic bliss to personal challenges and beyond. Fans will remember Denise from previous seasons, but a lot has changed since she last visited, and the same can be said for “Master of None.”