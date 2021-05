Alisson Becker did a goal. A ball-into-the-net goal. A spherical-object-over-the-line-without-VAR-buggering-it-up goal. Seriously. I can't believe it, you can't believe it, we all can't believe it and if you asked the cashier at your local newsagents whether they can believe it, they'd probably look deep into your soul, pause thoughtfully and then reply: "I can't believe it."