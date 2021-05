PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. - During the week of May 3 – May 9, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,361 calls for service throughout the community. On May 8, 2021, DFC Cress responded to Dunn Cleaners located at 8052 Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach, MD for a reported destruction of property. The complainant advised upon entering the building, three unknown individuals were observed inside a closet of the business and fled the scene. Investigation revealed the closet door had been forced open, causing damage to the jam. The estimated value of damaged property is $100.00.