On Wednesday evening, Chelsea hosted Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge in a hotly anticipated semi-final second leg. After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, Chelsea had the advantage of an away goal going into this tie. As it turned out, this away goal didn’t play a part in the result, as Chelsea coasted to a convincing 2-0 win, giving them a 3-1 win overall, and sending them into the Champions League final. Chelsea were so dominant, they registered a 3.45 xG compared to Madrid’s 0.38, despite the visitors enjoying the bulk of possession. The visitors struggled to break down Chelsea’s resolute and compact defensive shape, whilst the blues were a considerable threat on attacking transition all evening.