Mental Health

Deloney: Four ways to stop stressing about money during Mental Health Awareness Month

Aberdeen News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you have a hard time falling asleep? Or do you bolt awake at 2 a.m. every morning with a racing heart? According to a recent survey from our research team at Ramsey Solutions, you’re probably worried about money. In the first quarter of 2021, Americans listed personal finances as...

Austin, TXfox7austin.com

Mental Health Awareness Month activities at Austin Proper

The SIMS Foundation is partnering with local organizations and musicians to celebrate emotional well-being and help end stigma associated with mental health issues. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum got details about an event from Kundalini yoga and meditation instructor Meg Sylvester.
Mental Healthsoutheastiowaunion.com

Supervisors declare May as Mental Health Awareness Month

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Washington County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution proclaiming May 2021 as Mental Health Awareness Month in the county. Bobbie Wulf, Washington County Mental Health and Disability Service director, told the board that Mental Health Awareness Month is a good reminder to stay focused on one’s mental health and resilience.
EconomyWilliston Daily Herald

One-third of Americans are losing sleep over money — here are four ways to stop stressing

Do you have a hard time falling asleep? Or do you bolt awake at 2:00 a.m. every morning with a racing heart? According to a recent survey from our research team at Ramsey Solutions, you’re probably worried about money. In the first quarter of 2021, Americans listed “personal finances” as their top stressor. In fact, one in three of us loses sleep over it.
Mental Healthnorthcentralpa.com

Help is available - during Mental Health Awareness Month and always

Mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety are real, common, and treatable, but symptoms of these conditions are often overlooked or dismissed as personal flaws and weaknesses. May is Mental Health Awareness Month - a time to consider your mental health and seek help if necessary. Each year, millions...
New York City, NYnychealthandhospitals.org

NYC Health + Hospitals Observes National Mental Health Awareness Month

In recognition of National Mental Health Awareness Month, NYC Health + Hospitals is hosting a series of activities system-wide to encourage mental wellness among its employees. The public health system kicked-off the month by hosting a panel discussion, “Breaking Through Mental Health Stigma in the Workplace,” with frontline nurses from the system, NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson, behavioral health experts, and National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) NYC Metro Executive Director Matt Kudish as panelists. Throughout the month of May, NYC Health + Hospitals will also host a number of events in facilities across the system to encourage sharing among staff members of their experience with mental health support and to express themselves as a health care community after experiencing the COVID-19 pandemic. These programs are led by the system’s Helping Healers Heal (H3) teams in partnership with the Office of Behavioral Health.
Mental HealthPosted by
Dallas Weekly

Older Adults More Willing to Discuss Mental Health In-Person Than Virtually According to New Oak Street Health Mental Health Awareness Month Survey

CHICAGO, IL  — May 10, 2021 — As the country continues to make progress in the fight against COVID-19, concerns about social isolation and fears about risk of infection continue to play a role in the mental health of older adults. Oak Street Health, a network of primary care centers that delivers value-based care to adults on Medicare, surveyed 1,000 adults in the U.S., aged 65 and older, asking them to reflect on their sentiment, mental health and behavior changes at the start of the pandemic compared to their well-being today. This is the second annual survey Oak Street Health has conducted in conjunction with May’s Mental Health Awareness Month.
NFLChronicle

Richard Stride Commentary: It’s Mental Health Awareness Month — Are You Aware?

In May of every year, we acknowledge Mental Health Awareness Month. According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, awareness means “the quality or state of being aware, knowledge and understanding that something is happening or exists.”. It is still amazing to me that we stigmatize mental health concerns and downplay our need...
Mental Healthmibluesperspectives.com

Daily Habits for Improved Mental Health

Mental health is a key part of overall well-being, affecting how people think, feel and act. A person’s mental health also impacts how they handle the everyday stress in their lives. Just like a person’s physical health, a child’s or adult’s mental health can change by the day. The COVID-19...
Mental Healthupenn.edu

Leadership in action for Mental Health Awareness Month

May is Mental Health Awareness month, a time to highlight the year-round personal development programs and supportive benefits available to Penn faculty and staff. As part of the University’s Mental Health Awareness Month preparations, Provost Wendell Pritchett and Executive Vice President Craig Carnaroli took time to share their support for the emotional well-being of faculty and staff with a video message.
Mental HealthThrive Global

COVID-19 and Your Mental Health

The COVID-19 pandemic has likely greatly changed the way you live your life, bringing uncertainty, disrupted daily routines, economic pressures, and social isolation. You may worry about getting sick, how long the pandemic will last, and what the future will bring. Overinformation, rumors, and misinformation can leave you feeling out of control and unclear on what to do.
Mental Healthlaconiadailysun.com

Good mental health is just as vital as good physical health

Mental Health Awareness Month is observed every May and seems even more profound for 2021 as the world continues to experience and endure the effects of the pandemic, impacting mental health not just on an individual level but on a global scale as well. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make healthy choices. Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood (http://bit.ly/cdcMH2021).” Good mental health is just as vital as good physical health, and May is a great month to learn more about what you can do to support your own mental health as we continue to transition through the pandemic.
Mental Healthbenefitnews.com

After battling anxiety and depression, this founder is helping his employees improve their own mental health

When Alex Iwanchuk was 17, he was diagnosed with depression and ADHD. For the next 15 years, he kept that diagnosis mostly to himself. “I wasn’t open with anybody about it until I was 32,” says Iwanchuk, now 36 and the co-founder of Feals, a venture-backed CBD wellness brand that he started with Eric Scheibling and Drew Todd. The shift came after Iwanchuk sold his first company and anticipated a feeling of euphoria, and for his worries to melt away. When that didn’t happen, he got serious about taking care of his own mental health — and started opening up about it to friends and colleagues.
Mental Healthmansfieldenterprise.com

Mayor Mayweather Issues Proclamation for Mental Health Awareness Month

Mayor John H. Mayweather issued a proclamation for Mental Health Awareness Month. This runs from May 1-31. May has been designated Mental Health Awareness Month, it is designed to highlight the importance of taking care of your mental wellness. It is also a time to share valuable resources and learn where you can get mental health support. Mental Health Awareness Month was started in 1949 by Mental Health America, and each year the organization chooses a theme. The theme for 2021 is Tools 2 Thrive, with a focus on helping you find healthy ways to cope with stress.
HealthForbes

Stressors: Recognizing What Causes Stress

We all know what it’s like to feel stressed. At some point, we’ve all felt like we’re wading through quicksand, sinking and nearly succumbing to what’s chasing us. In hot pursuit are our stressors, potentially keeping us up at night. What Are Stressors?. A stressor is a situation that causes...
Mental Health12news.com

If You're Struggling with Mental Health, There is Help

SpringBoard Recovery provides effective treatment for individuals struggling with substance use & mental health disorders. SpringBoard Recovery specializes in providing a well-rounded and individualized evidence-based program to provide a stable & healthy environment for those in our recovery program. To learn more visit SpringBoardRecovery.com or call (480) 605-0703.