Player grades: Heart and back-breaking, Winnipeg Jets' OT win puts Edmonton Oilers in deep hole

Where were you when Connor McDavid hit 100 points in 53 games? Final Score: 4-3 Oilers. I know it’s unreasonable to expect that the Oilers win every hockey game they play, but I feel like Thursday’s loss probably could have gone a different way had the start not been historically bad. I mean, if you think about it, there’s a reasonable chance that we won’t ever see four goals against on the first four shots of the game again in our lives. With Kostco complaints out of the way and home-ice advantage locked up before the game even started because Winnipeg lost to the Senators, the only thing left to think about was when and not if Connor McDavid would get to 100 points. So when he opened the scoring less than a minute into the game, I felt like it would be really hard to blame any of us for thinking that he was going to get the job done before this night was over and apparently he felt the same way. Even though the Oilers were unable to add to their early lead before heading into the intermission, it truly felt like they were only one shot away from the floodgates opening because this game was not nearly as close as the score would suggest. Full credit goes to Demko for keeping his team in the mix, but I wondered if it was only a matter of time before his luck would run out.