KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — The five-hole closing stretch of the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island is forcing players in the PGA Championship to pull out the longest clubs in the bag in situations when they're rarely needed. The holes are long, but raw distance isn't the biggest problem. It’s the east wind that’s been blowing a consistent 10 to 20 miles per hour all week and isn’t forecast to change direction until Saturday at the earliest. Adam Scott says it will be “a battle to just get in the clubhouse” unless the wind changes and even par would be a great score on the last five holes.