How many times have Real Madrid won LaLiga on the final day?

Athletic Bilbao is hosting Real Madrid at San Mames in round 37 in the Spanish LaLiga. The situation is interesting in LaLiga, and Bilbao could very well knock Real Madrid out of the title race here. Bilbao has had some really good results in LaLiga lately, and they have lost only 1 of their last 6 games while winning 2 of those 6 games. Bilbao is now in 9th place in LaLiga standings with 46 points, and they have no chance at getting to the Europa League spot. In their last game against Huesca on the road, Bilbao has had 50% of ball possession, 3 shots on goal, 0 corner kicks, 1 big chance created, and 75% of the correct passes. Once again, it was a sloppy game by Bilbao, especially in the attacking end, and they ended up losing this match 1-0. Bilbao has one of the best defenses in the league this season with 39 conceded goals in 36 games while scoring 46 goals, which isn't bad considering they have been struggling throughout the entire season. with only 8 scored goals, Berenguer is the leading goalscorer for Bilbao, while Williams added 6 goals and 7 assists. Zarraga, Nolaskoain, Muniain, Capa, Lekue, and Barchiche are all injured for Bilbao at this time. As I've mentioned, Bilbao can't reach the Europa League, but it would be nice to finish the season by beating Real Madrid.