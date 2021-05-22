newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Overtime loss sees Edmonton Oilers fall behind 0-2 to Jets in series

By Jim Matheson
Timmins Daily Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the NHL playoffs start, there’s waves of emotion from goal to goal, period to period, game to game, but when the revered captain of his team’s ship says the water’s still calm in the wake of a Game 1 loss, you tend to steer his way. “No reason to...

www.timminspress.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connor Hellebuyck
Person
Logan Stanley
Person
Dave Tippett
Person
Kyle Connor
Person
Paul Maurice
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Adam Larsson
Person
Paul Stastny
Person
Darnell Nurse
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Nikolaj Ehlers
Person
Tyson Barrie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Playoffs#He Got Game#Go Game#End Game#Covid#Vezina#Nhl Playoffs#Score Goals#Dallas#Time#Stars#Faster Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLNHL

Tonight on JetsTV Live presented by Budweiser | Apr. 28

Coverage starts at 7 pm CT on all digital platforms. The Winnipeg Jets conclude a five-game home stand tonight against the Edmonton Oilers and will try get back in the win column against the very team that has beaten them twice during this stretch at home. The JetsTV Live Pregame...
NHLNHL

GAMEDAY: Jets vs Oilers

WINNIPEG - How quickly can the Winnipeg Jets turn a four-game losing streak into something positive?. Paul Maurice believes it can happen rapidly. "Potentially one game," he said Wednesday, ahead of the final regular season meeting with the Edmonton Oilers. "I don't think we're that far off it," he said....
NHLYardbarker

Jets’ Leadership Downplaying Problems, but Stastny’s Speaking Out

While the fact they’re on their longest losing skid since relocating from Atlanta a decade ago is alarming enough, the fact most of the Jets aren’t acknowledging the fundamental issues with their play or are totally without answers is perhaps even more so. Hellebuyck Is Overconfident. Some players are in...
NHLYardbarker

Devils Should Target These Free Agents This Offseason

As we approach the end of the 2020-21 NHL regular season, the New Jersey Devils are gearing up for an important free agency after another disappointing season. General manager Tom Fitzgerald has plenty of cap space to work with, and it is imperative that he makes good use of it to help support the development of their young core. Jack Hughes, Pavel Zacha, and Ty Smith have all seen fairly steady progress in their game(s), but there just isn’t enough talent around them for the team to be competitive. Devils fans are getting tired of the losing. And with the rebuild seemingly taking longer than expected, a few signings over the offseason could really help New Jersey push their way back into relevancy.
NHLOttumwa Courier

Oilers visit the Canadiens after Draisaitl's 2-goal game

Edmonton Oilers (33-18-2, second in the North Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (24-21-9, fourth in the North Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens -118, Oilers -102 BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton visits the Montreal Canadiens after Leon Draisaitl scored two goals in the Oilers' 4-3 win over the Canucks. The Canadiens are 24-21-9 against...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Paul Stastny’s 1000th career game gives Jets something to celebrate

If you’re looking to chat about hockey with someone, Paul Stastny is your man. “He’s just a hockey man. If you want to talk hockey to a guy, you go talk to Paul Stastny. He’s got great experience, a great view of the game, great love of the game. His entire life in some ways has been in the NHL,” said head coach Paul Maurice.
NHLwiartonecho.com

McDavid, Oilers put 100 in rearview mirror to focus on playoffs

Saturday night was all about celebrating Connor McDavid and a milestone achievement that hasn’t been seen in the NHL in a quarter century. It was about a generational player delivering a generational performance — 100 points in 53 games. But from here on in, it’s all about the Edmonton Oilers.
NHLYardbarker

Oilers Vs. Jets Series Schedule Set

The Edmonton Oilers will begin their quest for the franchise’s sixth Stanley Cup Championship on Wednesday night. Earlier today, the NHL announced the full schedule for Round 1 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The playoffs start on Saturday night with the Boston Bruins visiting the Washington Capitals in an East Division series.
NHLCBS Sports

Jets' Paul Stastny: Leaves with injury

Stastny (undisclosed) left Friday's game against the Maple Leafs but his injury doesn't appear to be serious, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports. Stastny originally left for the locker room early in the first after a hit from Justin Holl but came back out. He saw 7:47 of ice time before leaving the game for good but it was likely a precautionary measure. Head coach Paul Maurice said the 35-year-old is expected to practice before the team begins its series against Edmonton. Stastny finished the 2020-21 campaign with 29 points in 56 games.
NHLNHL

FEATURE: McDavid achieves 100 points in historical performance

EDMONTON, AB - The best there is, dominating like the best there ever were. Connor McDavid transcended time in a four-point, 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks, astounding the hockey world on Hockey Night in Canada by capturing 100 points in 53 games to become the ninth player to achieve such a feat and first since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96.
NHLWest Hawaii Today

Edmonton’s Connor McDavid reaches 100 points

EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists to reach 100 points this season, leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night. McDavid reached the milestone before the end of the second period of his 53rd game. The 24-year-old became...
NHLNHL

Canadiens clinch playoff berth in OT loss to Oilers

MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens clinched the final berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers at Bell Centre on Monday. Connor McDavid scored on a breakaway with 2:18 remaining in overtime, but Montreal had already clinched the fourth berth in the Scotia North Division when it was guaranteed at least one point at the end of regulation after Artturi Lehkonen scored at 13:04 of the third period to tie it at 3-3.
NHLNHL

Copp, Stastny flip spots as Jets prepare to host Canucks

WINNIPEG - If Paul Maurice wants to get a line going, more often than not this season he's turned to Andrew Copp as a way to do that. That was true again on Sunday, as Copp flipped places with Paul Stastny on the left wing, putting Copp with Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mathieu Perreault.
NHLCBS Sports

Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Crosses 50-assist threshold

Draisaitl had a pair of assist and two shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over Montreal. Draisaitl sprung Connor McDavid on a breakaway for the overtime winner, his second helper of the night after earlier assisting on a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins goal. The assists were Draisaitl's 50th and 51st of the season and extended his point streak to six games (six goals, eight assists). He has 81 points heading into Edmonton's penultimate game of the regular season Wednesday against the Canadiens.
NHLthepost.on.ca

Oilers' McDavid hits 100 points in vintage superstar performance

In one of golf’s great moments, NBC’s Dan Hicks asked that famous rhetorical question after Tiger Woods drained a 15-foot putt on the 72nd hole of the 2008 U.S. Open to force a playoff he would win the next day. The answer is no. And it helps illustrate that the...
NHLGwinnett Daily Post

Oilers edge Canadiens in OT on Dominik Kahun's winner

Dominik Kahun scored 27 seconds into overtime to give the visiting Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. Alex Chiasson and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist for Edmonton, with Draisaitl setting up Kahun's OT winner. Connor McDavid and Tyson Barrie each had two assists for the Oilers.
NHLCBS Sports

Oilers' Tyler Ennis: Promoted from taxi squad

Ennis was added to the active roster Sunday, per CapFriendly. Ennis has appeared in just three games since the start of April and hasn't scored a point since March 15. He could see some time in the bottom-six at some point this postseason.
NHLNHL

Quinn fired as coach of Rangers

No replacement named; New York finished fifth in East, failed to qualify for playoffs. David Quinn was fired as coach of the New York Rangers on Wednesday. No replacement was named. Quinn's is the third prominent firing by the Rangers in the past week. They fired president John Davidson and...
NHLNHL

Mailbag: Panthers-Lightning playoff series, McDavid's complete game

Here is the May 12 edition of the mailbag. Each week, an NHL.com writer will answer your questions asked using #OvertheBoards. The last two games between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning have been very physical, to say the least. Do you see this type of play between them continuing in their Stanley Cup Playoff round? Are there any other playoff rounds that you see being as physical? -- @TrishTheMiddle.