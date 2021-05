With the debut of the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer models earlier this year, the famed off-road SUV brand is hoping to expand their reach. More specifically, Jeep hopes that the luxurious new SUVs will anchor a new sub-brand, through which they can peddle larger, more premium vehicles. Based on the level of equipment on offer from both Wagoneer models, it appears that the automaker is off to a great start. After months of waiting, Jeep has finally posted the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer configurator tools to their website. Here is what you need to know about the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer configurator, as well as some of the package highlights and pricing information.