The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Has a Major Availability Problem

By Tyler Belwick
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 4 days ago
The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid is an impressive piece of machinery with a 2.0-liter flat-four and an electric motor. The electric motor uses a CVT to drive all four wheels. The Crosstrek’s total output is 148 hp, and on a full battery, it can travel up to 17 miles. One of the downsides to this incredible machine is that it is only available in zero-emissions vehicle (ZEV) mandate states, meaning those living outside those states can’t access them.

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
