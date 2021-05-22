The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Has a Major Availability Problem
The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid is an impressive piece of machinery with a 2.0-liter flat-four and an electric motor. The electric motor uses a CVT to drive all four wheels. The Crosstrek’s total output is 148 hp, and on a full battery, it can travel up to 17 miles. One of the downsides to this incredible machine is that it is only available in zero-emissions vehicle (ZEV) mandate states, meaning those living outside those states can’t access them.www.motorbiscuit.com