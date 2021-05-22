The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Has a Major Availability Problem

"I've loved being in this thing," I heard over my shoulder as we made the trek down Highway 1 after a short weekend getaway. That comment came from my high school friend, Luke, who was riding in the back seat of the 2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge. Our little trip was planned to mark a couple of occasions. One, our friend was getting married. Two, with the coronavirus pandemic finally starting to release its stranglehold on, well, everything, it was high time to take a vacation with my brothers from other mothers.