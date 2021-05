Supervisor Rich Schaffer, Deputy Supervisor Tony Martinez and SC Legislator Jason Richberg thanked the youth volunteers from North Babylon High School and community members who helped the Belmont Lake Civic Association with their Earth Day Clean Up. The civic, which hosts several cleanups and beautification efforts every year and its volunteers, cleaned up almost 2 miles of litter and debris along Lakeway Drive amounting to almost 25 bags of trash. Lakeway Drive runs through North and West Babylon and abuts the Southern State Parkway.