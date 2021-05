Design Inspiration: Inside 10 Brilliant Book Covers by Oliver Munday. Growing up in Washington DC, Oliver Munday was privy to libraries—especially those of his grandparents. Books as objects just had a mystique. And it’s a mystique that continued to hold Munday as he discovered graphic design in high school and pursued it at MICA afterward. While there, for every project he was assigned, he tended to develop a book or booklet to go with it—and so it was a fitting project when, in Ellen Lupton’s typography class, he was assigned to take a long poem and set it across a number of signatures … and create a cover for it.