The Government has introduced new lockdown-lite rules for a number of local authorities most affected by the Indian variant (strain B.1.617.2). As well as introducing surge testing and boosting vaccine availability, the Cabinet Office has also issued fresh guidance for residents in relevant boroughs, including advice on travel. Boris Johnson has said there would be no return to the tiers system in England seen last year, but the new restrictions do mean your new-found freedom is dependent on your postcode.