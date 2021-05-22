Wilfried Zaha: Crystal Palace forward says he wouldn't turn down move to a top club in order to win trophies

How are you feeling after that? For an hour you matched them and arguably created better chances. Yeah. I'm obviously pleased with that hour, I can't fault the players really at all in terms of their commitment, in terms of their tactical discipline. I think the team was well set up to try and make certain they didn't get through us because that's what they're so good at doing - drawing you out and getting into those gaps that you leave behind. I thought we did very well at plugging those gaps and making sure that they did stay in front of us and didn't actually create many chances.