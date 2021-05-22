newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Wilfried Zaha: Crystal Palace forward says he wouldn't turn down move to a top club in order to win trophies

SkySports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilfried Zaha admits he is open to a fresh challenge and would not turn down a move away from Crystal Palace in order to win trophies with a "top" club. The 28-year-old came through the academy ranks at Palace and has been one of their most influential players during two stints at the club, but despite having two years remaining on his current deal at Selhurst Park, the forward was intent on departing his boyhood club last summer.

www.skysports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Hodgson
Person
Wilfried Zaha
Person
Andros Townsend
Person
Nathaniel Clyne
Person
Christian Benteke
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Eddie Howe
Person
Mamadou Sakho
Person
Michy Batshuayi
Person
Gary Cahill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Crystal Palace#Manchester United#Trophies#Selhurst Park#Ac Milan#Borussia Dortmund#Arsenal#Everton#Sky Sports#The Premier League#Monaco#Palace Players#Paris Saint Germain#Silverware#Relegation#The Eagles#Bids#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Everton F.C.
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
News Break
A.C. Milan
Related
Premier Leaguefantasyfootballscout.co.uk

Aguero underlines differential potential as Hodgson casts doubt over Zaha

Goals: Sergio Aguero (£10.3m), Ferran Torres (£6.9m) Assists: Benjamin Mendy (£5.9m) Aguero blasts in the opener for City in typical fashion. Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) turned the heads of some Fantasy Premier League managers as he scored in Manchester City’s 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday. After a lacklustre first-half...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

PFA SLAM Twitter for apparent reluctance to deal with abusive posts following release of new study... as 31 racist comments aimed at players like Raheem Sterling and Wilfried Zaha stay visible

Twitter, Wilfried Zaha, Raheem Sterling, Instagram, Professional Footballers' Association, abuse. The Professional Footballers Association has attacked Twitter for its failure to deal with abusive posts aimed at players. Sportsmail revealed on Thursday how the Government were open to taking legal action against social media companies amid huge concerns from clubs...
Premier Leaguefootballfancast.com

Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha has woeful afternoon in Man City defeat

Crystal Palace suffered their third consecutive Premier League loss on Saturday as they were defeated 2-0 by Manchester City. Two goals in as many second half minutes from Sergio Aguero and Ferran Torres secured victory for Pep Guardiola’s troops, with the Eagles’ campaign now looking like it is set to fizzle out under Roy Hodgson.
Premier Leaguefootball.london

Every word Roy Hodgson said on Wilfried Zaha injury, 'suicidal' Man City goal and Sergio Aguero

How are you feeling after that? For an hour you matched them and arguably created better chances. Yeah. I'm obviously pleased with that hour, I can't fault the players really at all in terms of their commitment, in terms of their tactical discipline. I think the team was well set up to try and make certain they didn't get through us because that's what they're so good at doing - drawing you out and getting into those gaps that you leave behind. I thought we did very well at plugging those gaps and making sure that they did stay in front of us and didn't actually create many chances.
Premier Leaguelondonnewsonline.co.uk

Crystal Palace boss provides injury update on Wilfried Zaha ahead of Sheffield United match

Roy Hodgson has confirmed that Wilfried Zaha will be fit and available for Crystal Palace’s Premier League trip to Sheffield United tomorrow. Zaha, who has scored 10 goals this season, played the full 90 minutes in the 2-0 defeat at home to Manchester City last time out but Hodgson revealed afterwards that the club’s top-scorer had potentially suffered a groin injury prior to kick-off at Selhurst Park.
Premier Leaguefootball.london

Crystal Palace confirmed team: Schlupp starts in midfield with Eze, Zaha in after injury scare

Roy Hodgson has named an attacking line up for Crystal Palace's clash against Sheffield United at Brammall Lane, with Jeff Schlupp and Ebere Eze in a midfield three. Hodgson hinted that there would be a chance to rotate his side over the next few weeks, but makes only two changes to the side who lost 2-0 against Manchester City, with Schlupp replacing Jairo Riedewald in midfield and Gary Cahill coming back into the starting line up in place of Scott Dann.
Premier Leaguefootball.london

Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace live: Zaha, Eze and Schlupp start, Riedewald on the bench

Palace come into this game on the back of a decent performance against Manchester City despite the 2-0 loss against Pep Guardiola's side. Roy Hodgson said ahead of the game that he was hoping his side can be "bolder" and take more risks in attack after all-but securing their Premier League status for next season, while the Blades are already relegated to the second tier.
Premier Leaguelondonnewsonline.co.uk

Roy Hodgson praises Wilfried Zaha for keeping cool despite Southampton’s fouls on the Crystal Palace forward

Roy Hodgson praised Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha for not retaliating to constant forceful attention from Southampton in the Eagles’ 3-1 defeat on Tuesday. Zaha won a penalty just before half-time with the score at 1-1 after Nathan Redmond bundled him over. However, Fraser Forster’s save from Palace captain Luka Milivojevic was crucial and swung the momentum in favour of the hosts, who scored a further two goals to take all three points.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Cote d’Ivoire and Crystal Palace star Zaha reveals inspiration

The 28-year-old disclosed that he looks up to his kids as they help him scale new heights. Cote d’Ivoire and Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha has admitted taking inspiration from his kids. Following his inability to tie down a regular place at Manchester United under Alex Fergusson, the 28-year-old was...