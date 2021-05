ROCKPORT— Rockport Public Library hosts a Zoom Pop-up Art class on Saturday, May 22, with animator Lottie Reiniger, a pioneer of silhouette animation. Create your own shadow box theater using a story you already know or one from your imagination, as well as making silhouettes of characters and props. Kits for this project are provided by the library and may be picked up any time after registration. Bring the kit to class along with a pencil, markers, glue stick, tape, scissors, and flashlight. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Rockport Public Library. Kits are limited, so register early at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ to reserve yours and and your Zoom login information.