newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Who have provinces pegged to receive COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks?

By The Canadian Press
weyburnreview.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs COVID-19 vaccine supplies ramp up across the country, most provinces and territories have released details of who can expect to receive a shot in the coming weeks. Health Canada says up to 37 million doses of vaccine could be shipped in May and June, but only 20.3 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and 1.04 million doses of Moderna are confirmed. The remaining 11.3 million doses of Moderna, and another four million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca from various sources are still tentative.

www.weyburnreview.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bonnie Henry
Person
Justin Trudeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccines#Vaccine Doses#Southern Provinces#Health Canada#Pharmacies#Adolescents#Oxford Astrazeneca#Covax#Nova Scotia Nova Scotia#The Health Department#Quebecers#Ontarians#The Canadian Press#Columbia Families#Moderna#Southern Canada#Covid 19 Vaccine Supplies#Vaccine Eligibility#Immunizations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
KidsSmirs Interior News

B.C. ‘should be able to’ offer 1st dose of COVID vaccine to kids 12+ by end of June: Henry

The province’s top doctor believes that B.C. can get a first dose of COVID vaccine into the arms of everyone ages 12 and up by the end of June. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that the province is looking at how to integrate 12 to 16 year olds into B.C.’s vaccination program after Health Canada approved Pfizer for that age group Wednesday (May 5) morning.
Public Healthtoronto.com

Today’s coronavirus news: Ontario may shorten interval between vaccine doses as more supply expected; Province opens COVID-19 vaccine bookings to hot-spot residents 18 and older

Toronto residents enjoy the sunny weather Saturday on a closed stretch of Lakeshore Ave. for ActiveTO. - Andrew Francis Wallace / Toronto Star. The latest coronavirus news from Canada and around the world Monday. Web links to longer stories if available. 8:48 p.m.: When getting vaccines into as many arms...
Public Healthlangleyadvancetimes.com

VIDEO: B.C. pop-up vaccine clinics not successful, health officials admit

Pop-up vaccine clinics in Metro Vancouver COVID-19 hot zones are an experiment that didn’t work, British Columbia health officials said Thursday. Apologies were offered for the anger and confusion caused by the program, which was meant to reach as many residents as quickly as possible but resulted in lineups where many waited for hours and still didn’t get vaccinated.
Public HealthAlaska Highway News

All of B.C. will eventually ease out of COVID-19 restrictions at same time

VICTORIA — British Columbia's provincial health officer says COVID-19 measures will eventually be loosened across the province at the same time despite lower transmission rates in some regions, but case numbers and hospitalizations are still too high to consider changes. Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday that two previous attempts last...
Public Healthhealthing.ca

B.C. Centre for Disease Control now accepts virus can linger in the air

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has changed its definition of COVID-19 spread, confirming the virus can be transferred by tiny aerosolized droplets and not just large droplets that fall quickly to the ground. On Tuesday, the Centre updated its website, stating “COVID-19 spreads from a person with COVID-19 to...
Public Health895thelake.ca

Province Ditching The COVID-19 Colours

It looks like the province is doing away with the colour-coded COVID-19 framework. Reports Tuesday indicate that both government and health officials are working on a new plan, which according to Health Minister Christine Elliott will be released ‘very soon’. The framework was put in place back in November during...
Public Healthhealthing.ca

Opinion: What if the public were in charge of B.C.'s COVID response?

As the pandemic wears on, we’ve all become armchair pundits, offering our opinions, criticisms and commentary on absolutely every way the pandemic has been/is being/will be managed. British Columbians’ favourite topic to poke holes in is Dr. Bonnie Henry’s public health orders restricting social interactions and business operations. In fact,...
Retailmountainviewtoday.ca

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):. British Columbia recorded 974 new COVID-19 cases over the long weekend amid a decline in virus-related hospitalizations. The province also reported 12 new deaths linked to COVID-19. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry say...
Public Healththestkittsnevisobserver.com

Canada Starts Reopening After 3rd COVID Wave

CNN- Several Canadian provinces are cautiously announcing reopening plans as the country slowly recovers from the third wave of Covid-19. Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said Tuesday that the infection rate has fallen about 40% since the peak of activity in mid-April. However, she said that hospitalizations...
Public HealthSmirs Interior News

B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate slowing, 20 more people die

B.C. public health officials confirmed 596 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours up to Saturday, 605 up to Sunday and 558 up to Monday, continuing a slow decline in coronavirus spread continuing since a peak in March and April. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported Monday that 20...