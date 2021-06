Dark Alliance release day is just three weeks away now, and to celebrate, the developers have teased out some of the epic soundtrack. Have a listen. Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, the upcoming Co-Op brawler is just around the corner, less than a month from now. And with it comes a renewed take on Drizzt Do’Urden and his famous battle companions. The Devs have spoken at length about how music has helped to build the world of Dark Alliance and you can get a glimpse of how music and metal made magic in Dark Alliance: