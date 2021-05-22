newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gloucester, MA

Felon charged in federal court for firearms possession

By Times Staff
Gloucester Daily Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Gloucester resident was charged in federal court Thursday on a weapons charge that may be related to a triple homicide in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Richard Schuyler Kuykendall, 41, was charged in federal court Thursday with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Kuykendall will remain in jail pending trial, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Mexico. Kuykendall of Albuquerque formerly lived in Gloucester where he was known as Sky Kuykendall.

www.gloucestertimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Gloucester, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Gloucester, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Albuquerque, NM
Government
City
Boston, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Firearms Possession#Convicted Felon#Gun Possession#Criminal Court#Federal Prison#Guns#Fbi#Aryan Brotherhood#Federal Court#Court Records#Jail Pending Trial#Weapons#Northeast Albuquerque#Video Surveillance#Agents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Albuquerque, NMUnion Leader

A man left three dead in a bullet-riddled car at the ER. They were all in the Aryan Brotherhood, feds say.

With his bare chest covered in tattoos and blood running down his arm, Richard Schuyler Kuykendall rushed to a security guard outside an Albuquerque hospital last week, pointed to a dark-colored sedan riddled with bullet holes, and said there were three men inside. After pacing for a few seconds near the hospital entrance, Kuykendall fled the scene, security footage showed.
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
Wess Haubrich

Aryan Brotherhood Implicated in Albuquerque Triple Homicide

All three victims and the suspect are reportedly members of the racist gang. May 12 saw a triple homicide at Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital in northeastern Albuquerque. The FBI and local investigators arrested Richard Kuykendall, aged 41, on Friday the 14th. He reportedly surrendered without incident. Kuykendall is reportedly the man caught on the video of the shooting below, courtesy of KOB TV. It is from one camera near the shooting on San Pedro.
Advocacywtae.com

Guards at New Mexico prison pepper sprayed detained asylum seekers, lawsuit alleges

One year ago, more than 20 asylum seekers were on a hunger strike, protesting COVID-19 safety conditions at the Torrance County Detention Facility in New Mexico. According to a new lawsuit from the ACLU of New Mexico and the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center, they were all sprayed with pepper spray, held in an enclosed room for several minutes and given little time to clean the spray from their bodies.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

David Staveley, Massachusetts man who faked his own death, pleads guilty after being first in the US to be charged with fraud for Paycheck Protection Program

A 53-year-old Massachusetts man who faked his own death has pleaded guilty after attempting to steal more than $500,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans. David Staveley of Andover was the first in the U.S. to be charged for fraud relating to the the CARES Act, which allowed small businesses to receive forgivable or low interest loans to meet payroll costs and mortgage, rent, and utility payments.
Albuquerque, NMtheclassicrockstation.com

Suspect Arrested in Triple Homicide Case

A suspect is under arrest in a triple homicide case. Police in Albuquerque say Richard Kuykendall was arrested Friday. Investigators say he is suspected in the death of one of the three people whose bodies were found inside a parked car outside the Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital on Thursday. Police say he is seen in surveillance video recorded when the shooting happened. Police investigators believe Kuykendall, and the three victims all belong to the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang. The investigation is still active.
Bernalillo County, NMABQJournal

How traffic court works, or doesn’t, in a pandemic

“I had the notion with MVD shut down for personal visits things like my placard were on hold til we return to normal,” Caryl emails. “My bad.”. What followed was an Abbott and Costello “Who’s on First?” exercise in confusion, starting with Caryl pinning down the fact Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham shut Motor Vehicle Division offices in March 2020 and directed no penalties for expired plates, licenses, etc. Then there was a call to the state MVD office off Montgomery NE that got the placard renewed and in the mail, and a call to Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court that directed her to mail the ticket and copies of her expired placard to get an appointment to get the fine dismissed. But wait, then Caryl got a call that the charges had been dropped! It was soon followed by a letter saying because Caryl “had not resolved the matter in 14 days as directed I now owe them $500!”
Politicsyouthtoday.org

Ban On Juvenile Life Without Parole Fails In New Mexico

A bill that would have prohibited life sentences and mandated earlier probation eligibility for juveniles has failed to become law in New Mexico, exposing deep rifts between those seeking judicial reform and victim advocates. Seventy-five New Mexicans are currently serving sentences longer than 15 years for crimes they committed before...
Bernalillo County, NMABQJournal

DA upset with judge over rejected murder plea deal

SANTA FE – First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and some family members of the victims of a 2018 triple homicide near Dixon are upset with District Judge Jason Linyard for rejecting a plea agreement with one of the accused killers. Roger Gage, 36, was prepared to plead guilty to...
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

Editorial: New guardianship law adds oversight, favors alternatives

Reform is never easy – especially when you are dealing with an institution or system cloaked in secrecy and one in which historically there have been few effective options for challenging decisions that adversely affect people’s lives. So that makes the positive changes in New Mexico’s court-run system of guardianships...
Albuquerque, NMnewsradiokkob.com

Councilor Bassan, APD, APS, and Project Child Safe Host Drive-Thru Event for VIN Etching

Albuquerque, NM (KKOB) –Saturday, Albuquerque City Councilor Brook Bassan, the Albuquerque Police Department, Albuquerque Public Schools, and Project ChildSafe hosted a community drive-through event for free VIN Etching on vehicles and handed out free resources on firearm safety and suicide prevention for parents and gun owners at the Target parking lot near Paseo del Norte and I-25.