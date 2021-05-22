Felon charged in federal court for firearms possession

“I had the notion with MVD shut down for personal visits things like my placard were on hold til we return to normal,” Caryl emails. “My bad.”. What followed was an Abbott and Costello “Who’s on First?” exercise in confusion, starting with Caryl pinning down the fact Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham shut Motor Vehicle Division offices in March 2020 and directed no penalties for expired plates, licenses, etc. Then there was a call to the state MVD office off Montgomery NE that got the placard renewed and in the mail, and a call to Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court that directed her to mail the ticket and copies of her expired placard to get an appointment to get the fine dismissed. But wait, then Caryl got a call that the charges had been dropped! It was soon followed by a letter saying because Caryl “had not resolved the matter in 14 days as directed I now owe them $500!”