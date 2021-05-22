Felon charged in federal court for firearms possession
A former Gloucester resident was charged in federal court Thursday on a weapons charge that may be related to a triple homicide in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Richard Schuyler Kuykendall, 41, was charged in federal court Thursday with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Kuykendall will remain in jail pending trial, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Mexico. Kuykendall of Albuquerque formerly lived in Gloucester where he was known as Sky Kuykendall.www.gloucestertimes.com