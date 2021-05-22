Northwood professor advises flood victims to wait on home repairs

FORT POLK, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 21, 2021-- In less than eight months, two hurricanes, a tropical storm and an ice storm struck the U.S. Army base of Fort Polk, Louisiana, home to more than 10,000 service members and families, resulting in extensive damage to more than 70% of the on-post homes, which are operated and maintained by Corvias Property Management. Working to triage the most severely damaged homes, removing dozens of downed trees, and expediting resources and repairs, Corvias Property Management was able to successfully respond to more than 1,800 emergency calls in the immediate aftermath of the hurricanes. More than 2,600 homes at Fort Polk were damaged, and, despite regional materials and labor shortages due to the storms’ broad geographical impact, Corvias Property Management has completed all repairs to the damaged homes.