newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Midland, MI

Northwood professor advises flood victims to wait on home repairs

By Victoria Ritter
Midland Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs national and global economies experience shifts in supply chains, Northwood University hosted a webinar Thursday afternoon with Kevin McCormack to discuss the current situation and what to expect in the future. McCormack is the president of DRK Research, a global research network and a professor at Northwood University and...

www.ourmidland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Midland, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Midland, MI
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Repairs#Economy#Housing Market#Northwood University#Home Construction#Medical Supplies#School Supplies#Drk Research#Skema Business School#European#Building Supplies#Professor#Demand Forecasts#Suppliers#Eastern Europe#Mid Michigan Residents#Plywood Cost#Community#Supply Chains#Africa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Housing
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Union County, PAMilton Daily Standard

No-cost home repairs available in Kelly Township

LEWISBURG — Homeowners in Kelly Township, Union County, may be eligible to receive up to $25,000 in home improvements from the Existing Owner-Occupied Housing Program funded with Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds. Union County Housing Authority and SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) are encouraging township residents to apply now to...
Cuyahoga County, OHideastream.org

Nonprofit Provides Essential Home Repairs To Cuyahoga County Residents

Cleveland resident Vera English said she was worried she might have to move out of the home she’s lived in for 24 years when the furnace failed in early March. “Just a regular day and it got cold, just got really, really cold in the house,” the 65-year-old Collinwood resident said. “At first I was thinking maybe it’s just the pilot light. I had no idea how to light it because I know I’ve had people come out and light it before.”
Home & GardenABC 15 News

A/C repairs and home warranty policies: Are they worth the investment?

PHOENIX — If you haven't started using your air conditioning yet, this week will have you finally turning it on as we see some of the first 100 degree days of the year. However, what happens when the air conditioning unit you're relying on to stay cool doesn't work and the policy you bought to cover repairs is causing more hassle?
Maui County, HIMaui News

Federal aid to cover 75% of flooding repairs

President Joe Biden has approved disaster aid for Maui County that will provide 75 percent federal funding for about $8 million in damages sustained by the county during severe storms, flooding and landslides from March 8 to 18. “These federal funds will go a long way toward repairing roads and...
Kannapolis, NCkannapolisnc.gov

Kannapolis Seeking Contractors for Urgent Home Repair Program

The City of Kannapolis is currently accepting applications for home improvement contractors for the Urgent Home Repair Program. Each year the City of Kannapolis receives federal monies which may be spent on homes that have urgent repairs. The goal of the federal program is to assist people in staying in their homes and keeping homes livable versus displacing people and homes falling into disrepair and becoming neighborhood eyesores.
CharitiesMessenger

Habitat will offer home repairs for qualified homeowners

Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region will soon begin offering a home repair program for families who may need such work done like repairs to their roof, a wheelchair ramp installed or even their front porch fixed. Habitat Executive Director Heath Duncan said his office has been getting calls for years...
Sanford, MIMidland Daily News

Sanford flood victim finds love through volunteer effort

Shelly Sampier lost most of her possessions last year to 10 feet of water, with the moisture and summer heat replacing them with black mold. She likened the destruction of last May's dam failures to her home to the aftermath of a hurricane. The Sanford resident had to shelter in motels and an apartment for about eight months.
Philadelphia, PAphl17.com

Strawberry Mansion home repair program offers needed support to longtime homeowners

Twenty-five homes in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood will be receiving much needed repairs in effort to keep long-term homeowners in their homes. The Strawberry Mansion Historic Home Repair Program is an initiative by the Strawberry Mansion Community Development Corporation. The three-year pilot program will foot the bill for major home repairs, including asbestos removal, new flooring, tree removal and plumbing.
Home & Gardenmediafeed.org

These eco-friendly home repairs will also save you money

Converting a house into an environmentally friendly structure does not necessarily require installing an elaborate solar array on the roof or adding space-age construction materials — though expensive projects have a bigger impact on the environment and can bring significant savings on energy costs over time. In many cases, small...
Saint Louis, MOstlouiscnr.com

Electrical Connection Warns of Issues with Home Electrical Repairs

Many homeowners spent much of the pandemic performing “do-it-yourself” home repairs. But while the “can do” self-sufficiency of Americans is admirable, the Electrical Connection is warning about stretching skills too far and creating electrical hazards. “The problem is twofold,” noted Doug Martin, executive vice president, St. Louis Chapter of the...
EnvironmentMidland Daily News

Flood victim grateful for community support

I would like to thank the many people that helped me and my community during our time rebuilding after the dam failure. As I started to get rid of everything that was ruined in the flood, many of you rallied to give a helping hand. Though it was not easy to see my things go, your helping hands and hearts soothed the hurt I felt.
Jefferson County, TXPosted by
12NewsNow

Fannett residents preparing to fight another flood while repairing water damages to homes, businesses

FANNETT, Texas — With more rain in the forecast for this week, Tuesday was a race against the clock for many across Fannett as they look to protect their houses. The worst of this water has receded, but the damage is done. Home and business owners were left wary and waterlogged, from yet another flood, and residents in Fannett are losing count how many times this has happened.
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
107 JAMZ

Home Flooding Victims, Help Is on the Way This Weekend

Virginia Beach-based humanitarian organization, Operation Blessing, is heading to Lake Charles to assist homeowners with their flood damage. Operation Blessing will be located at Christian World Church in Lake Charles. (Click here for directions.) Lake Charles homeowners who sustained damage from the flood this week are asked to come fill out a work request form starting tomorrow and continuing daily from 8:30am to 4:30pm. Operation Blessing will organize volunteers from around the area and country and dispatch teams to local homes to help clean up damages.
Home & Gardensnntv.com

Common Signs That Your Home May Need A Sewer Line Repair

Originally Posted On: Common Signs That Your Home May Need A Sewer Line Repair – Plumber Salt Lake City | Beehive Plumbing SLC. Knowing when you need a sewer line repair can sometimes be a lot easier said than done, and the Beehive Plumbing specialists will be there when you need us!
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Corvias Repairs 2,600+ Homes at Fort Polk after Devastating Storms

FORT POLK, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 21, 2021-- In less than eight months, two hurricanes, a tropical storm and an ice storm struck the U.S. Army base of Fort Polk, Louisiana, home to more than 10,000 service members and families, resulting in extensive damage to more than 70% of the on-post homes, which are operated and maintained by Corvias Property Management. Working to triage the most severely damaged homes, removing dozens of downed trees, and expediting resources and repairs, Corvias Property Management was able to successfully respond to more than 1,800 emergency calls in the immediate aftermath of the hurricanes. More than 2,600 homes at Fort Polk were damaged, and, despite regional materials and labor shortages due to the storms’ broad geographical impact, Corvias Property Management has completed all repairs to the damaged homes.