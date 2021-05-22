newsbreak-logo
Lake County, CA

National Safe Boating Week takes place May 22 to 28

By Lake County News reports
Lake County News
 4 days ago

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 88 of Lake County announces the week of May 22 through May 28 as National Safe Boating Week. This yearly campaign is to remind boaters to always boat responsibly, to follow safety guidelines while on the water and for all boaters and passengers to have life jackets and to wear them.

