Tom Lounsbury: Wild foraging a great way to enjoy the outdoors
Humans from the beginning of time have been foragers seeking edible plants in order to survive, and foraging in the wild remains a highly popular outdoor pastime today. When spring finally makes its appearance after a lengthy winter, foraging in the wild becomes a primary focus for a whole lot of folks, myself included. Great books are available today to enlighten potential foragers on how to go about searching for edible plants and, most importantly, how to properly identify them.