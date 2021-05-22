Tom Lounsbury: Wild foraging a great way to enjoy the outdoors

Every spring I go to a certain spot on the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge to photograph great blue herons carrying sticks for nest building as they fly back to their nesting colony. I hide along their flight path which allows me to see some unusual things. The past few years I have noticed an increase of double-crested cormorants carrying nesting material back into this same colony. This year I have observed quite an increase of these birds preparing to nest. This is not good. The double-breasted cormorant is a relative newcomer in the refuge area but he is getting a strong foothold here.