RUTH LEON RECOMMENDS… Alastair Macaulay’s online dance series
City Center’s series of online dance-coaching sessions, curated by Alastair Macaulay, former Chief Dance Critic of the New York Times, resumes with a focus on male dancers from a range of genres, coming from four continents and the UK. The first episode – they’re each available free for nine days – will be released on May 18 and will feature Ib Andersen (Danish leading dancer/choreographer, a favourite of George Balanchine who created many roles for him at NY City Ballet) coaching Calvin Royal 111 (Principal Dancer, American Ballet Theater) in Balanchine’s Apollo.slippedisc.com