The ‘free speech’ law will make university debate harder, not easier
The government has published its higher education (freedom of speech) bill. Under it, universities will have a new duty to secure freedom of speech for staff members, students and visiting speakers. Anyone (“a person”) will be able to sue (“bring civil proceedings”) where they believe that a university or student union has failed to protect free speech. An official with the Orwellian title of “director for freedom of speech and academic freedom” will have to decide if courses, talks and university policies maintain academic freedom.www.theguardian.com