The ‘free speech’ law will make university debate harder, not easier

Nearly all the top law reviews are closed for the Summer, as are about half of all the general-interest American law journals of all ranks. But we're open, and can publish your article as early as August; that means you can publish with us close to a year earlier than you can publish with most student journals. Indeed, if you wait for the Fall submission cycle when most journals will reopen, you won't be able to submit to those journals until August, the month in which you could already be published with us.