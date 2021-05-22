Ballard crash kills 2, injures 1

Effective: 2021-04-29 08:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-04-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Ballard; Carlisle; Crittenden; Daviess; Henderson; Livingston; McCracken; McLean; Union; Webster FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southern Illinois...southwest Indiana...western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander, Gallatin, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, White and Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Carlisle, Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson, Livingston, McCracken, McLean, Union KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Mississippi, New Madrid, Scott and Stoddard. * Until 7 PM CDT this evening * The potential for moderate to heavy rainfall continues through midday. Additional rainfall totals of one half to one inch remain possible. Locally higher amounts cannot be ruled out. This watch is generally in affect for locations along and south of a line from Petersburg, Indiana to Marion, Illinois to Dexter, Missouri, and along and north of a line extending from New Madrid, Missouri to Paducah, Kentucky to Calhoun, Kentucky. * In addition to the flash flood potential of urban and rural areas, some main stem rivers may also be affected with time.