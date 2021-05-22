newsbreak-logo
Kentucky State

Ballard crash kills 2, injures 1

By SUN STAFF
Paducah Sun
 5 days ago

A Wednesday morning traffic crash in Ballard County resulted in two deaths and injured another person, according to the Kentucky State Police. Around 6 a.m. Wednesday, Post 1 troopers were requested by the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a two-vehicle head-on collision at the Ky. 286 and Myers Road intersection. Reconstruction team personnel responded.

www.paducahsun.com
