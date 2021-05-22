newsbreak-logo
POTUS

FOX News Rundown Extra: Dana Perino on President Biden's Media Strategy … And How To Be Successful in Life

Radio NB
 4 days ago

President Biden has spent the past several weeks pushing his message and trying to convince the American people our country needs his $2 trillion infrastructure plan. Earlier this week, FOX News Rundown host Jessica Rosenthal spoke to Dana Perino, co-anchor of America’s Newsroom and co-host of The Five on the FOX News Channel, about the White House’s messaging and their media strategy.

